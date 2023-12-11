Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,770 in the last 365 days.

Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Holds American Indian Education Field Hearing (12/11/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Willie Jett held an American Indian Education Field Hearing Monday at Jackpot Junction Event Center in Morton.

The field hearing was an opportunity for Commissioner Jett and agency staff to gather input from American Indian educators, parents and students on the state of American Indian Education in Minnesota. 

A man speaks at the back of the room as Commissioner Jett listens along with Jane Harstad and Melanie Franks

Office of American Indian Education Director Jane Harstad, Education Commissioner Willie Jett and MDE Liaison Melanie Franks listen to a speaker during the field hearing.

A woman speaks during the American Indian Education Field Hearing

A community member speaks during the field hearing. 

Drummers beat on the drum

Members of the Red Tree Drum Group perform to start the field hearing.

The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees.

###

You just read:

Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Holds American Indian Education Field Hearing (12/11/23)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more