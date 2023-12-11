Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Holds American Indian Education Field Hearing (12/11/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Willie Jett held an American Indian Education Field Hearing Monday at Jackpot Junction Event Center in Morton.

The field hearing was an opportunity for Commissioner Jett and agency staff to gather input from American Indian educators, parents and students on the state of American Indian Education in Minnesota.

Office of American Indian Education Director Jane Harstad, Education Commissioner Willie Jett and MDE Liaison Melanie Franks listen to a speaker during the field hearing.

A community member speaks during the field hearing.

Members of the Red Tree Drum Group perform to start the field hearing.

The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees.

###