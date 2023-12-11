Compare 10+ Process Orchestration Tool based on 5200 reviews

As BPM trends suggest, process transformation can lead to a 50% profit increase, but employees may find technological innovation challenging (26%). Embracing a process orchestration tool empowers businesses to efficiently navigate and overcome these challenges, fostering streamlined and optimized workflows.

In this comparison, we evaluate the top 12 business process orchestration tools based on user reviews, providing insights into their features, performance, and user satisfaction.

Orchestration tools Orchestration type Average B2B score # of B2B reviews Pros Cons Redwood RunMyJobs IT automation 4.7 226 - User-friendly interface and navigation.

- Excellent customer support.

- Easy integration with Windows/Linux based systems. - Redwood script or other methods customization can be challenging. ActiveBatch IT automation 4.5 350 - A user-friendly UI.

- Compatibility with various organizations

- Seamless interaction with other apps across platforms. - Documentation and UI improvements

- Reporting capabilities. Fortra's Jams IT automation 4.4 217 - Reassuring notifications for job failures and continuous testing. - Syntax changes in migration Stonebranch IT automation 4.5 93 - Easy and efficient file/data transfer internally and externally.

- Simple migration into current designs. - Learning curve for reference material and manuals Ansible DevOps 4.5 602 - Automates IT actions through user-defined and rule-based constructs

- Automatically manages and keeps track of inventory. - Integration issues with external applications. Docker DevOps 4.7 968 - Cross-platform compatibility

- Building of applications on an OS-based container/ from scratch.

- Tag images for easier identification - Steep learning curve Kubernetes DevOps 4.5 314 - Performs multiple deployments in the same infrastructure

- Scalable

- Middleware limits restricts full use of the hardware. Puppet DevOps 4.2 143 - Lots of ready-to-use modules

- Flexible configuration management system.

- Scalability - No strict order when creating resources.

- May require some custom changes for large scale deployment. AWS CloudFormation Cloud 4.4 407 - Easy integration between services.

- Storing of resource data in an S3 bucket.

- Easy tracking of resource change - Tricky stack actions like deletion or update Cloudify Cloud 4.1 19 - Lively community for user support

- Complex setups IBM Cloud Orchestrator Cloud 4.4 29 - Easy deployment with a one-window solution and central management. - Some data transfer issues

- Troubleshooting Microsoft Azure Automation Cloud 4.6 1847 - Ensures servers remain secure from unauthorized access in network closets. - Difficulties in establishing redundancy

Note that source for pros and cons can be found below at the external source section.

Selection criteria

We narrowed down our process orchestration tool comparison using three main factors:

Number of employees: We looked at vendors with 10+ employees on LinkedIn. A bigger team suggests they can handle large-scale operations, providing reliable process orchestration solutions. Number of user reviews: We gave preference to solutions with more reviews, as it indicates a proven track record based on user experiences. Process orchestration focus: We skipped vendors not mentioning process orchestration on their websites since not all tools are suitable for this purpose.

Shortlisted process orchestration tool

1.) Redwood RunMyJobs

Redwood RunMyJobs serves as a platform for process orchestration, specializing in job scheduling and workload automation. Its primary objective is to enhance business processes by automating routine tasks and workflows, thereby simplifying and optimizing operations.

Pros:

Based on the user review, Redwood is associated with:

User-friendly interface and navigation.

Excellent customer support.

Seamless integration with Windows/Linux based systems.

Cons:

Challenges in implementing use cases with Redwood script or other methods.

Figure 1: Redwood user review on G2 1

2.) ActiveBatch

ActiveBatch is a holistic platform for process orchestration, aiming to centralize and automate various IT processes. Equipped with a visual workflow designer, it empowers organizations to automate intricate workflows, schedule jobs, and oversee tasks with ease.

Pros:

Facilitates daily workload automation tasks with a user-friendly UI.

Compatibility with various organizations and seamless interaction with other apps across platforms.

Excellent customer service for timely issue resolution.

Cons:

Requires more extensive documentation and UI improvements for enhanced user-friendliness.

Reporting capabilities are somewhat limited compared to other software and could benefit from expansion with input from IT specialists.

Figure 2: ActiveBatch user review on G2 2

3.) Fortra’s Jams

JAMS by Fortra emerges as a robust workload orchestration tool crafted to streamline and enhance complex business processes. Its formidable capabilities offer a comprehensive solution for the efficient automation and management of workflows. Distinguished by advanced scheduling and monitoring features, JAMS equips organizations with the necessary tools to seamlessly orchestrate complex tasks.

Pros:

Appreciate the reassuring notifications for job failures and continuous testing in JAMS Enterprise Job Scheduler.

Cons:

User complains about the syntax changes when migrating to the latest version since it is cumbersome to update numerous jobs to meet the new syntax.

Figure 3: Fortra’s Jams user review on G2 3

4.) Stonebranch

Stonebranch delivers a versatile automation platform designed to orchestrate IT processes across a range of environments. This platform empowers organizations to automate, oversee, and govern IT tasks, guaranteeing efficiency and reliability within intricate, hybrid IT landscapes.

Pros:

Enables easy and efficient file/data transfer internally and externally.

Simplifies migration into current designs.

Cons:

Reference material and manuals can require former knowledge and not so easy to learn at first.

Figure 4: Stonebranch user review on G2 4

5.) Ansible

Ansible is used for automating configuration management, application deployment, and task automation. It is commonly used in DevOps for orchestrating and coordinating various tasks across servers and environments. Ansible uses a simple, human-readable language (YAML) for defining automation.

Based on review data, Ansible is most commonly praised for being “easy to use,” mentioned in 6% of reviews, while “steep learning curve” is the most frequent negative feedback, cited in 2% of all reviews.

Pros:

According to the review in figure 5: Ansible Red Hat users can

Automates IT actions through user-defined and rule-based constructs

Automatically manages and keeps track of inventory.

Cons:

The user encountered complexity while integrating the tool with other external applications during the initial stages.

Figure 5: Ansible user review on Trustradius 5

6.) Docker

Docker is a containerization platform that enables developers to build, package, and distribute applications in containers. While Docker itself is not a full-fledged orchestration tool, it works in conjunction with orchestration platforms like Kubernetes or Docker Swarm. Docker containers can be orchestrated to deploy and manage applications efficiently.

Pros:

Docker offers cross-platform compatibility, allowing users to run it seamlessly on different operating systems.

It enables the building of applications either on an OS-based container or entirely from scratch.

Docker allows users to tag images for easier identification.

Cons:

Users complain about learning curve as the major challenge.

Figure 6: Docker user review on Capterra 6

7.) Kubernetes

Kubernetes is a powerful container orchestration platform that automates the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. It helps in orchestrating the deployment and scaling of application containers across clusters of machines, providing a robust solution for managing distributed and containerized workloads.

Kubernetes is “easy to use,” mentioned in 3% of all reviews. The most common complaint is that it’s “expensive,” brought up in 2% of all Kubernetes reviews.

Pros:

According to the user review in figure 7: Kubernetes users can

Perform multiple deployments in the same infrastructure

Benefit from the scalability of the solution.

Cons:

The user faced issues related to middleware limits, restricting full use of the hardware.

Figure 7: Kubernetes user review on Trustradius 7

8.) Puppet

Puppet is a configuration management tool under DevOps that automates the provisioning and management of infrastructure. It ensures that systems are configured and maintained according to desired states. While Puppet is not a dedicated orchestration tool, it plays a role in defining and enforcing

The term most commonly used to positively describe Puppet is “Easy to use,” featured in 8% of reviews. On the flip side, the most frequently mentioned negative aspect is the “Steep learning curve,” noted in 3% of all Puppet Enterprise reviews.

Pros:

Users find Puppet Enterprise beneficial since:

It comes with lots of ready-to-use modules, saving users time.

It offers a flexible configuration management system.

With the right setup, Puppet can handle a large number of servers easily.

Cons:

Puppet doesn’t follow a strict order when creating resources.

It may require some custom approaches to deploy it on large scale.

Figure 8: Puppet user review on G2 8

9.) AWS CloudFormation

AWS CloudFormation is a service provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for defining and deploying infrastructure as code. It enables users to describe and provision AWS infrastructure and applications in a declarative template format. CloudFormation allows orchestration and automation of resources on the AWS cloud.

Pros:

AWS CloudFormation removes manual hassle in provisioning AWS resources, using JSON/YAML knowledge. Easy integration between services. Simplifies state management by storing resource data in an S3 bucket. The console allows easy tracking of resource state changes for auditing or debugging.

Cons:

Stack actions like deletion or update can get tricky, especially in rollback_failed states, if resources aren’t handled correctly.

Figure 9: AWS CloudFormation user review on G2 9

10.) Cloudify

Cloudify is a cloud orchestration platform that enables automation and management of applications and infrastructure across multi-cloud environments. It supports the orchestration of complex workflows, including the deployment and scaling of applications on various cloud providers.

Pros: Cloudify boasts a lively community for user support and shared experiences, enhancing troubleshooting and best practices.

Cons: Cloudify’s strength in managing complex setups may seem excessive for simpler deployments, where more straightforward tools could be preferable.

Figure 10: Cloudify user review on G2 10

11.) IBM Cloud Orchestrator

IBM Cloud Orchestrator is designed to automate the deployment, configuration, and management of cloud services. It supports multi-cloud environments, allowing users to orchestrate workloads across various cloud providers and on-premises infrastructure.

Pros:

Supports both small and large business organizations.

Easy deployment with a one-window solution and central management.

Cons:

Faces data transfer issues during peak hours.

Troubleshooting is occasionally challenging and can be irritating.

Figure 11: IBM Cloud Orchestrator user review on Capterra 11

12.) Microsoft Azure Automation

Azure Automation in Microsoft Azure provides a set of tools for orchestrating and automating repetitive tasks across Azure and on-premises environments. It allows users to create, deploy, and manage resources and services in a consistent and automated manner.

Pros:

Ensures servers remain secure from unauthorized access in network closets.

Cons:

Challenges include non-transparent pricing and difficulties in establishing redundancy.

Figure 12: Microsoft Azure user review on Capterra 12

What are different process orchestration tool types? Process orchestration platforms can be categorized under three orchestration types: 1. Unified IT workflow automation:

This type focuses on enabling the scheduling and execution of IT jobs and workflows across diverse platforms. It includes the initiation of workflows triggered by events, ultimately automating repetitive IT process workflows. Key capabilities consist of:

– Scheduling

– Execution

– Event-triggered workflows

– Automation of repetitive IT tasks. 2. DevOps orchestration:

DevOps orchestration enhances the practices that integrate software development and IT operations. It aims to reduce the software development lifecycle (SDLC) by automating relevant IT processes within DevOps. Key functions include:

– Automating DevOps-related IT processes, such as machine provisioning, system reboots, or task scheduling.

– Auto-reporting of process errors, failures, and interruptions.

– Creating a product backlog and revision history for audit and compliance. 3. Cloud orchestration:

Cloud orchestration involves automating tasks related to cloud computing, including the provisioning and de-provisioning of virtual machines across multiple clouds, as well as managing storage capacity. It enhances the management of connections and operations of workloads on both private and public clouds. Some of the key functionalities are:

– Provisioning/de-provisioning of virtual machines

– Provisioning storage capacity

– Enhanced management of workloads on private and public clouds. What is process orchestration? Process orchestration is a methodology that consolidates an organization’s business and IT processes into a unified automation platform. This strategy is particularly employed in workload automation, empowering IT teams to design comprehensive automated processes. The centralization of all processes within a singular platform facilitates improved management, monitoring, and optimization for organizations. By adopting a process orchestration platform, IT leaders gain enhanced visibility and control over their operations. The centralized platform simplifies the implementation of standardized processes, streamlines issue identification and resolution, and ensures efficient resource utilization by eliminating the need for multiple schedulers or automation platforms. The benefits of process orchestration 1. Achieving Business Transformation: Process orchestration significantly improves new hire productivity, enhances retention, reduces security risks during employee off-boarding, and boosts lead conversion rates. 2. Scalability and reliability: Process orchestration demonstrates adaptability to organizational application changes while maintaining resilient connections and automations, relying on APIs instead of user interfaces for swift modifications to business processes. 3. Low code development: Process orchestration frees business teams from coding dependencies, enabling seamless integration and process automation, while IT maintains security and governance control, fostering a collaborative and efficient environment. 4. Unified platform for integration: Tools like robotic process automation (RPA) and business process management (BPM) may fall short in addressing both integrations and process orchestrations. A process orchestration software not only encompasses both aspects but also integrates machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, offering a comprehensive solution for digital transformation initiatives. 4 steps to successful process orchestration and automation 1. Assess and Enhance Workflows: Utilize a process automation platform with process mining capabilities to visually represent processes, identify bottlenecks, and conduct root cause analysis. Monitor performance over time using dashboards and key indicators. 2. Unified Data Architecture: Prioritize a unified data architecture with a process automation platform featuring a built-in data fabric. Ensure data is connected, accessible, and secure, providing a comprehensive 360-degree view without complex coding. 3. Hyperautomation for Efficiency: Embrace hyperautomation with a process automation platform offering a complete tool set, from low-code visual interface workflow orchestration to native automation capabilities like IDP, RPA, and business rules. Facilitate a partnership between automation and AI for faster, efficient service. 4. Enhanced Collaboration and User Experience: Foster collaboration and improve user experiences by connecting people, processes, and systems. Leverage automation platforms for seamless integration of stakeholders, including web portals, easy-to-use internal sites, and mobile apps, all on a single, connected platform. How Orchestration Tools Differ From Automation Tools Here is a table to understand differences between business process automation and business process orchestration solutions:

Aspect Automation Tools Orchestration Tools Scope and Complexity Primarily automates individual tasks or processes. Coordinates and manages multiple automated tasks or processes. Workflow Coordination Works at a granular level without managing dependencies. Focuses on coordinating end-to-end workflows, managing dependencies. Integration Capabilities Often specialized and may lack extensive integration capabilities. Typically has robust integration capabilities to connect diverse systems. Flexibility and Adaptability Tends to be rigid, designed for specific tasks. Offers greater flexibility, adapts to changing conditions and dynamic environments. Use Cases Suited for optimizing repetitive, routine tasks. Ideal for managing complex, multi-step processes involving coordination.

Transparency statement

AIMultiple collaborates with some of the listed vendors, potentially placing these tools at the forefront, with the remaining vendors sorted alphabetically.

Further reading

Explore more on process orchestration and IT process automation by checking out our data-driven detailed articles, such as:

Check out our comprehensive and data-driven IT automation software and workload automation tools lists if you want to compare other solutions.

If you still have questions about process orchestration, we would like to help:

External sources