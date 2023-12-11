Video: Steelhead Habitat Restoration in the Potlatch River- Parts 1 & 2

The Potlatch River basin in north-central Idaho is home to an endangered population of wild steelhead. Due to a variety of factors, including historic land use practices, wild steelhead numbers in the Potlatch River have been declining. Idaho Fish and Game and partner organizations have been conducting large-scale restoration work in the Potlatch basin.

In Part 1 of the video series, we provided an overview of this restoration program. Part 2 of the series explains the steps involved in developing a project and seeing it all the way through construction. Check out the video below for more details!