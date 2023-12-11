Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,762 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: Manchin Speaks at Marshall University Winter Commencement

December 11, 2023

Washington, DC – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) spoke at Marshall University’s Winter 2023 Commencement Ceremony to applaud the graduates on their terrific accomplishments.

“To say Marshall is a special place would be an understatement, and it is a true honor to be a part of this remarkable day,” Senator Manchin said in part. “Today’s graduates are our next generation of leaders and with their West Virginia ties and their exceptional minds, they are an unbeatable combination. When I look around this room I see a resilient group of students and it gives me hope for the future of our country and the future of West Virginia. Congratulations and Go Herd!”

A video of Senator Manchin’s speech is available here.

To view photos, please click here.

Previous Article

You just read:

ICYMI: Manchin Speaks at Marshall University Winter Commencement

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more