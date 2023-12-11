Governor Abbott Appoints Bryce To University Of North Texas System Board Of Regents

TEXAS, December 11 - December 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Cathy Bryce, Ed.D. to the University of North Texas (UNT) System Board of Regents for a term set to expire on May 22, 2029.

Cathy Bryce, Ed.D. of Argyle is a retired investment banker and consultant. She has over 30 years of teaching and school administration experience, including serving as superintendent for Highland Park ISD from 2001-2009 and Weatherford ISD from 1997-2001. Additionally, she served as an adjunct professor at UNT. She is a member of the Texas Association of School Administrators and a former member of Urban Superintendents Association of America, American Association of School Administrators, and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD), and former board member and president of Texas ASCD. She is chair of the Region 11 Education Service Center Board of Directors and the UNT Foundation Board of Directors and a member and former chair of the UNT Alumni Association, UNT College of Education Advisory Board, and the Denton Benefit League. Additionally, she participates in conferences and training with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges and is a former member of the KERA Public Television Board of Directors. Bryce received a Bachelor of Music Education from Midwestern State University, a Master of Education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and a Doctor of Education from UNT.