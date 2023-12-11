Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,758 in the last 365 days.

AB770 in Asm: Representative Neubauer added as a coauthor - 2023-12-11

WISCONSIN, December 11 - An Act to create 302.074 of the statutes; Relating to: free feminine hygiene products for inmates of state correctional institutions or county jails or houses of correction. (FE)

Status: A - Corrections

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
12/11/2023 Asm. Representative Neubauer added as a coauthor  

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab770

You just read:

AB770 in Asm: Representative Neubauer added as a coauthor - 2023-12-11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more