Quality Enclosures establishes first South Carolina operations in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Quality Enclosures, a manufacturer of tempered glass shower enclosures, today announced that it will establish new operations in Clarendon County. The company’s $7.37 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Quality Enclosures has several locations throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Founded in 1963, the company manufactures and wholesales luxury glass shower enclosures.

The company will be located in an existing facility at 1830 Greeleyville Highway in Manning. Its manufacturing operations are expected to be online in the summer of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Quality Enclosures team should contact Ed Hayes (407-810-5018).

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Clarendon County to assist with the cost of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Our decision to expand at 1830 Greeleyville Highway in Manning, South Carolina, is strategically anchored in both the location’s unique potential and the vibrant community it hosts. This area presents a remarkable opportunity for growth, owing to its advantageous geographical position, which offers optimal access to key transport routes and markets. Additionally, the Manning community is characterized by its dynamic and forward-looking spirit, making it an ideal environment for fostering business growth. The area’s commitment to sustainable development and strong local support further enhances its appeal, aligning perfectly with our company’s values and long-term objectives. We are confident that this expansion will not only contribute significantly to our company’s growth but also bring substantial benefits to the local economy and community of Manning.” -Quality Enclosures President and CEO Steve Schwartz

“We are thrilled Quality Enclosures is expanding into South Carolina, creating 50 jobs and joining the state’s robust manufacturing industry. South Carolina looks forward to being a valuable partner for the next stage of Quality Enclosures’ achievements and growth.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s dynamic talent and expansive supply chain make our state an ideal site for new or expanding businesses. We look forward to the remarkable future Quality Enclosures will find in Clarendon County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“On behalf of Clarendon County Council, we would like to welcome Quality Enclosures to our growing family of companies that call Clarendon County home. We wish you many years of future success.” -Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight L. Stewart

“Welcome, Quality Enclosures, to Clarendon County! With a willing and ready workforce, unparalleled access to the market, and a business-friendly climate, it’s no surprise they chose Clarendon County as the home of their first South Carolina location. We look forward to seeing them grow.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

