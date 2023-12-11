Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, December 11, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of December 11 include the following:

Monday, December 11 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Summerville Preparatory Academy Groundbreaking Ceremony, 1899 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville, S.C.

Monday, December 11 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the 18th annual Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Hanukkah Menorah Lighting, North Steps, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, December 11 to Wednesday, December 13: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) Annual Retreat, Teton Village, Wyoming.

Tuesday, December 12 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee the State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, December 13 at 3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend an Economic Development Announcement for Sumter County at Sumter Opera House, 21 North Main Street, Sumter, S.C.

Thursday, December 14 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will tour Schneider Electric Seneca Plant, 1990 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: December 4, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for December 4, 2023, included:

Monday, December 4

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:20 PM: Media availability.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster hosted the annual Holiday Open House, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, December 5

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s annual conference, Las Vegas, NV. Note: All times are PST.

2:00 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.

5:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

6:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event

8:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Wednesday, December 6

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s annual conference, Las Vegas, NV. Note: All times are PST.

7:00 AM: Agency call.

8:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke on a Republican Governors Association policy panel.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association discussion.

1:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:45 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.

5:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

8:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Thursday, December 7

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s annual conference, Las Vegas, NV. Note: All times are PST.

8:15 AM: Policy call.

8:45 AM: Policy meeting.

9:30 AM: Republican Governors Association event.

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

10:45 AM: Policy meeting.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:45 AM: Republican Governors Association event.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.

4:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Friday, December 8

3:20 PM: Policy call.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended a holiday reception, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Sunday, December 10

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 16th annual Chanukah in the Square, Marion Square, 329 Meeting Street, Charleston, S.C.