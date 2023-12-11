Submit Release
CN Acknowledges Historical Colonial Role as it Continues its Reconciliation Journey

Company Thanks Indigenous Advisory Council Members for Significant Contribution and Accepts Their Resignation

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today accepted the resignation of the members of the Indigenous Advisory Council (IAC), an independent body that provided insight and advice to CN in its ongoing Reconciliation journey. Reconciliation is about establishing and maintaining mutually respectful relationships, which starts with awareness of the past.

Today CN published a formal Acknowledgement of the historical role railways played as instruments of colonial policies, as well as the intergenerational economic, cultural, and social effects that these policies have had on Indigenous communities. CN is grateful for the privilege of operating within or adjacent to more than 220 reserve lands of nearly 130 First Nations and Métis Communities.

CN was among the first major companies in Canada to establish an Indigenous advisory council, reflecting the Company’s commitment to reconciliation and engagement. The IAC was established in 2021 with representation from Canada’s First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

“CN is committed to its journey towards Reconciliation. That journey begins with a better understanding of history, and thoughtful commitments coupled with robust governance to measure our performance against those commitments,” said Olivier Chouc, CN’s Sr. Vice-President, responsible for Indigenous Relations.

“On behalf of the CN Board and our colleagues, we wish to thank all of the IAC members for their significant and meaningful contribution as we envisage a path forward for our company,” continued Chouc. “Systemic changes require commitment and competency and Indigenous people with lived experiences provide an invaluable and essential perspective in leading that change. We are grateful for the IAC’s perspective.”

To further the work and recommendations of the IAC, CN has built a team of nine managers, including Indigenous and regional representation. This team is focused on developing and renewing respectful relationships with Indigenous communities across Canada and working on the development of CN’s Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), along with CN leadership.

In this first RAP, CN is building the foundation for its Reconciliation journey. A foundation that rests on five key pillars: (i) Cultural Awareness and Employee Engagement; (ii) People and Employment; (iii) Community Engagement and Relationships; (iv) Economic Reconciliation; and (v) Environmental Stewardship and Safety.

CN intends to release its RAP in 2024 which will include specific, measurable initiatives, and intends to report on a regular basis on its performance against its commitments.

