The Institute for Value-Based Medicine® from The American Journal of Managed Care® hosts Primary Care Challenges in Population Health event in Phoenix

This free, in-person event will be held in partnership with Banner Health and Banner|Aetna

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is pleased to announce an informative event, Primary Care Challenges in Population Health. The dinner conference will take place in partnership with Banner Health and Banner|Aetna on December 12 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.



The Institute for Value-Based Medicine® (IVBM®) is well-known for championing value-based care and pushing forward health care practices. This upcoming event will feature a panel of health care experts discussing the latest innovations in the value-based care and population health practice landscapes, while recognizing and exploring challenges.

The event will include the following sessions:

Arizona Medicaid Efforts to Address Social Determinants of Health Sara Salek, M.D.

Addressing Health Inequities and Social Determinants of Health Leslie Barakat, M.D.

Panel Discussion Moderators: Ed Clarke, M.D., Robert Groves, M.D. Panelists: Leslie Barakat, M.D.; Deborah Fernandez-Turner, D.O., DFAACAP, CHIE; Scott Fowler, M.D., J.D., FACOG; Sara Salek, M.D.; Sandra Stein, M.D.





Attendees will gain insights from expert speakers on screenings in primary care, providing valuable knowledge on best practices. In addition to networking opportunities, participants will have the chance to delve into new perspectives on primary care challenges. The event boasts a lineup of thought leaders in the field who will share insights and experiences, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of trends and innovations in primary care.

About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive, multimedia brands bring together views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Banner|Aetna

Banner|Aetna is a health insurance company focusing on bettering member outcomes at a lower cost, all while improving the overall member experience for employers and consumers in Arizona. The collaboration combines Banner Health’s high-quality, local providers and delivery systems with Aetna’s health-plan experience, care management and health information technology. Banner|Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company and Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc. For more information about Banner|Aetna, visit banneraetna.com.

About Banner Health

Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit health care systems in the country. In addition to 33 hospitals, Banner also operates an academic medicine division, Banner – University Medicine, and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center , a partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer programs, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner’s array of services includes a health insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits and patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com .

About CVS Health

CVS Health ® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that’s managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

