MDC offers free winter tree ID class Dec. 16 at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free class in identifying trees during winter from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Parma Woods Shooting Range and Training Center at Parkville. When deciduous trees drop their leaves in the fall, other keys in identifying tree species gain importance.

This class is open to all ages. MDC staff will teach how to use factors such as bark patterns, crown shapes, and limb and twig characteristics to identify trees. Participants can use the knowledge to identify trees in their neighborhood or to add to enjoyment during winter hikes in woodlands and forests.

Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zz4.