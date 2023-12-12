LOKIXXIMO Points to Faith With Release of "Imaginate"

Lokixximo - "Imaginate" single artwork

Lokixximo - rapper, singer/ songwriter, composer, and record producer

Some songs take years to write, going through up and down experiences, from betrayals, to loss of family, and of friends ...putting those experiences into words is hard.”
USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lokixximo is the stage name of beloved independent artist Argenis Gomez, a well-known rapper, record producer, and song composer. This multi-talented Dominican artist has made a huge name for himself in the Latin, Urban, and World-music genres with some of his greatest hits including “Noche Europea”, “Yo No Cojo Esa”, "Que Vas Hacer", (Latin Billboard Charts) and the recent smash hit “Ella Ta Bien" which crossed the artist over into the Latin, DJ, and Dance Club charts worldwide.

Lokixximo closes 2023 with a unique gift for his fans; the official music video for "Imaginate" - a song and visual delivered straight from the heart. "Some songs take years to write, going through up and down experiences, from betrayals, to loss of family, and of friends, and putting those experiences into words is hard." -Lokixximo. "Imaginate" is a different kind of song and music video ... it is much more personal. "Imaginate" draws the viewer straight into the artist's world and mind and shares his most vulnerable thoughts, watershed moments, and raw emotion. "Imaginate" exemplifies both faith and honesty as it tells the world that everyone experiences tough times and personal struggles, and that it is okay to turn to God for solutions to problems.

"Imaginate" has struck a chord with fans worldwide and is receiving airplay and attention on TEMPO Networks and Premium Television Network ( PTN ). Fans can also watch this emotional new music video on the artist's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Lokixximo/ and on The Music Network - Roku - Apple TV, Otel Music Videos - Roku, Rock TV Mix Channel - Roku, My Music Video Channel - Roku - Saorsa TV Network, and OUR MIC TV Channel worldwide - Roku - Amazon Fire- Google TV - Android TV.

ABOUT LOKIXXIMO:

Lokixximo’s unstoppable work ethic secured him the #1 position in the MTV TR3'S Dame un Break national competition, where his music video for "Noche Europea" hit the Top 10 Latin videos. During the MTV TR3's Dameunbreak.com competition, a new version of "Noche Europea" was remixed with four-time American Grammy winner and eight-time Latin Grammy Awards producer and mixer Sebastian Krys. As the music video debuted on MTV Tr3's top 20 countdown, Lokixximo continued to solidify his position within the realm of Latin Music and was featured in major newspapers such as El Diario Libre, El Nuevo Herald and El Especialito. Lokixximo also received an award at the Premios Fox Music USA Award ceremony in Houston, Texas for ‘Best Latin Urban Soloist artist’, an indication that he is one of hardest working artists on the scene and enabling him to achieve notoriety as an ‘underground Latin urban legend’ worldwide.

Lokixximo - Imaginate (Official Video)

