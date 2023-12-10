DLNR News Release-Heroes and Helpers Help Fill 100 Keiki Christmas Carts, Dec. 10, 2023

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

Dec. 10, 2023

ONE HUNDRED KEIKI, ONE HUNDRED ELVES, AND ONE HUNDRED COPS

Heroes and Helpers Involves Hawai‘i Island DOCARE

(HILO, HAWAI‘I) – In a scene reminiscent of a Black Friday crush, 100 keiki were matched with volunteer elves and heroes when they descended on the Hilo Target story early Saturday morning.

The heroes are law enforcement officers, firefighters, and members of the military. Target stores across the country have hosted ‘Heroes and Helpers’ events across the country and in Hawai‘i for more than a decade.

Among the heroes lending a hand, by helping each young person pick out $100 worth of toys or clothing, were 12 officers and staff from the Hawai‘i Island Branch of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE).

Standing in the checkout line with his young charge, DOCARE Hawai‘i Island Branch Chief Lawrence Terlep commented, “This is a great program. This is the second year we’ve participated in the program and our officers are so happy to be here. They like connecting with the community. You can see their smiles when they help the children. It’s a great program.”

Toys fill many of the shopping baskets that stretched from one end of the store to the other. However, some of the older keiki took a more practical approach. A tall, lanky 9th grader from Volcano picked a pair of pants, a book, and a wool cap. He said, “It’s nice, it’s enjoyable, you get to meet DOCARE officers, firemen, police officers, and military member, while shopping.”

More than one young person thought less about what they wanted and focused on their families. DOCARE Lt. Daniel Elvenia introduces Janessa, a junior at Hilo High School. When asked what she used her gift card for, she points to the cologne she bought for her brother, a blender for her mother, and a toy for her sister. It was unclear who the Spiderman blanket in her basket is going to. Elvena said, “It gives us a chance to get out in the community. It’s all about the kids and we really enjoy spending time with them and getting to know them.”

Derrick Brown, who helped organize the event for Target added, “The keiki are leaving with big smiles and full bellies, so they’re having a great day. They got up early to be here, so they’re really troopers to come out here and have fun and hopefully this is making their holiday season a little bit nicer.”

Rookie DOCARE Officer Shamma Nakama spoke about the “awesome” 10-year-old from Volcano she helped. “She was very excited and a bit overwhelmed. She initially picked a lot of electronics and toys, but through the process of elimination we got her everything she wanted,” Nakama said. She reiterated that the event is a way to talk story with young people and to build relationships with them.

Another rookie officer, Francis Benevides added, “It’s amazing to see the community come together and to support families in need. It’s amazing.”

Outside the store, volunteers at gift wrapping stations, expertly and swiftly tied everything up in bows. While Chief Terlep gave his keiki Teagan a final Christmas hug, her mother Megan Kunishige pushed a basket full of newly wrapped toys, with tags from Santa, to go under the tree.

“She got a scooter, and a plush toy called a squishmallow. This was cool, really cool,” Kunishige commented.

RESOURCES

(All images and video courtesy: DLNR)

