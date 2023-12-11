A Pioneer in Pet Care Joins Forces with Website Closers in a Transformative Deal
The Dog Gurus have consistently raised the standards for facility quality, customer experience, and the overall well-being of the pets under their care.
The acquisition by ManifestEd not only validates the success of The Dog Gurus but also signifies a promising future for the continued growth and impact in the pet care industry.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, recently backed the sale of Dog Guru, a company dedicated to helping pet care professionals. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes, the owner confirmed that the company was sold within the asking price.
The Dog Gurus, a company created as a means to elevate the pet care industry, has entered an exciting new phase with its recent acquisition. Founded by Robin Bennett and Susan Briggs, The Dog Gurus has been at the forefront of providing essential support and guidance to pet care professionals, including dog daycare owners, boarding facilities, and dog trainers.
The Dog Gurus' mission revolves around enhancing the pet care industry by offering comprehensive business solutions, operational guidelines, staff training, and industry best practices. Through their collaborative efforts with pet care professionals, The Dog Gurus have consistently raised the standards for facility quality, customer experience, and the overall well-being of the pets under their care.
The strategic acquisition was spearheaded by ManifestEd, a company specializing in empowering small businesses. With this transition into new ownership, The Dog Gurus' is expected to further expand its reach within the booming pet care industry. This union aligns with ManifestEd's commitment to providing small businesses such as The Dog Guru with the tools, knowledge, and support necessary to reach the next level of success.
Robin Bennett, co-founder and seller of The Dog Gurus, shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition. He stated, "From day one they navigated us through the complicated process of creating our marketing material, conducting a realistic and healthy valuation, vetting the many buyers who were interested in our company, and ultimately walking us through the complex and often stressful process of due diligence”
Doug Grindstaff, one of the brokers from Website Closers who facilitated the sale, remarked, "The Dog Gurus has been a leader in providing invaluable resources for pet care professionals. The acquisition by ManifestEd not only validates the success of The Dog Gurus but also signifies a promising future for the continued growth and impact in the pet care industry."
Lenny Farber, Doug’s partner in spearheading this deal, also added, "Our journey with The Dog Gurus has been about empowering pet care professionals to thrive in a demanding industry. Finding the best possible candidate in ManifestEd to continue The Dog Guru's advocacy opens up new possibilities for expanding and reaching even more businesses in need. We are eager to see the continued growth of The Dog Gurus under the new leadership."
The transition of ownership from Robin Bennett and Susan Briggs to ManifestEd marks a significant development in the pet care industry, highlighting the importance of strategic alliances to drive positive change and empowerment. ManifestEd's dedication to empowering small businesses aligns seamlessly with The Dog Gurus' mission. The acquisition represents a strategic move for ManifestEd, reinforcing its commitment to supporting businesses in diverse sectors.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
