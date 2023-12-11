Submit Release
Webinar on the Union Product Database Data Quality Framework, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 11 January 2024, 15:00 (CET) to 11 January 2024, 16:30 (CET)

The Union Product Database (UPD), which serves as a single source of information on all authorised veterinary medicines and their availability in the EU/EEA, supports regulatory activities such as Variations Not Requiring Assessment (VNRA) submission, as well as pharmacovigilance and antimicrobials sales and use reporting. The quality of the product data is essential for enabling the effective functioning of the database and other consuming systems.

As part of the Agency's commitment to the development and improvement of the UPD, national competent authorities are invited to attend this session for a progress report on UPD Data Quality Framework, recent changes and improvements, as well as an opportunity to ask questions.

