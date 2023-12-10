Hunger, thirst and chaos in southern Gaza as hostilities push humanitarian aid to brink of collapse

Do’a Atef, 12, spends her days knocking on doors to beg for food or collecting firewood on a dusty hillside near a refugee camp outside Rafah, southern Gaza , to cook the few tomatoes and peppers given to him by strangers.

Do’a told NBC News that she was displaced from her home in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza with her parents and seven siblings, and they now sleep in tents. They are so thirsty that “we drink dirty water,” she said. “My brothers and sisters cry all day.”

They couldn’t find flour, they were cold, there were no toilets available to them, no diapers for his little brother and no milk to give him. Two months ago, Do’a said, she was reading at school and playing with her friends. “Now all we do is bring firewood and walk barefoot. »

Do’a’s situation underscores a grim reality for many in Gaza, as the Israeli army’s ground invasion and aerial bombardments continue, displacing an estimated 1.9 million Palestinians into dwindling “humanitarian zones.” mainly in southern Gaza. A severe shortage of food and water is putting many people at risk of infection and death, according to humanitarian aid groups who have highlighted difficulties in delivering aid due to the intensity of hostilities.

Israel continued to intensify its offensive in southern Gaza until Sunday.

The aid coming into Gaza is only a fraction of what is needed. Agencies described children and families wandering the streets, unable to find food and with nowhere to go. Clean water lines can last for hours, and some have turned to rainwater harvesting. MOHAMMED ABED / AFP – Getty Images

“A scarcity of aid has led to desperate struggles for water, destroying our social fabric,” said Bushra Khalidi, policy manager at Oxfam. “The situation in Gaza is not only a catastrophe, it is apocalyptic.”

Aid agencies have described children and families wandering the streets, unable to find food and with nowhere to go. Drinking water pipes can last for hours, and some have turned to collecting rainwater, which is also scarce in these semi-arid lands. The supermarket shelves are empty. People arrive at bakeries before dawn, with no guarantee that they’ll end up with a bag of bread before the store sells out.

The price of a 25-kilogram (55-pound) bag of flour rose to $100, from about $15 before the war.

“Numbers that are really beyond capacity,” said Najla Shawa, a Palestinian aid worker who recently left Gaza, of the wartime price surge. Other necessities and commodities, down to the containers that Gazans use to collect water, she explained, have also become dangerously expensive.

“Even if you have money,” Shawa said, “the journey to get it is very dangerous and it’s really difficult and humiliating.”

Shawa said people she spoke to in Gaza are rationing water. “They really try to consume very little,” she said. “A cup a day. A few cups a day for adults, giving priority to children.

Hazem Zarifa, a 24-year-old university student sheltering in the southern town of Khan Younis, said he had walked miles looking for some bread or canned goods.

“I have so far lost more than 10 kilos,” or about 20 pounds, Zarifa said. He felt sick with hunger.