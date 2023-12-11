Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.



On November 8, 2023, Inspired disclosed that the company did not comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles pertaining to the capitalization of its software. Additionally, Inspired determined that the Company’s financial statements for the financial period starting on January 1, 2021 should not be relied upon, and as such, the Company stated that it required additional time to complete its financial statements for the 3Q 2023 and to restate certain of those previously issued financial statements.

If you are an Inspired shareholder, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

