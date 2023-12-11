Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report November 2023

Milwaukee, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  November   YTD - November Beginning
Inventory
  2023 2022 %Chg   2023 2022 %Chg Nov 2023
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 7,832 8,172 -4.2   146,143 164,143 -11.0 94,068
  40 < 100 HP 3,581 4,004 -10.6   56,041 61,703 -9.2 39,062
  100+ HP 1,262 1,263 -0.1   24,888 23,629 5.3 9,967
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 12,675 13,439 -5.7   227,072 249,475 -9.0 143,097
4WD Farm Tractors 283 164 72.6   4,072 2,947 38.2 530
Total Farm Tractors 12,958 13,603 -4.7   231,144 252,422 -8.4 143,627
Self-Prop Combines 275 310 -11.3   6,760 6,518 3.7 1,237

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


4142720943
statsticsdepartment@aem.org

