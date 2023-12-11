AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report November 2023

November YTD - November Beginning

Inventory 2023 2022 %Chg 2023 2022 %Chg Nov 2023 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 7,832 8,172 -4.2 146,143 164,143 -11.0 94,068 40 < 100 HP 3,581 4,004 -10.6 56,041 61,703 -9.2 39,062 100+ HP 1,262 1,263 -0.1 24,888 23,629 5.3 9,967 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 12,675 13,439 -5.7 227,072 249,475 -9.0 143,097 4WD Farm Tractors 283 164 72.6 4,072 2,947 38.2 530 Total Farm Tractors 12,958 13,603 -4.7 231,144 252,422 -8.4 143,627 Self-Prop Combines 275 310 -11.3 6,760 6,518 3.7 1,237

Milwaukee, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

