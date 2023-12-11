Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Posaconazole Accord, posaconazole, Date of authorisation: 25/07/2019, Revision: 8, Status: Authorised

Posaconazole Accord can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started by a doctor who has experience in managing fungal infections or in treating patients at high risk of invasive fungal infections.

Posaconazole Accord is available as gastro-resistant tablets (100 mg). Gastro-resistant means that the tablets pass through the stomach without being broken down until they reach the intestine.

The recommended dose is 300 mg twice a day on the first day followed by 300 mg once a day thereafter; the duration of treatment depends on the severity of the disease and the patient’s response.

For more information about using Posaconazole Accord, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.

