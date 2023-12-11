Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Daxas, roflumilast, Date of authorisation: 05/07/2010, Revision: 20, Status: Authorised

Daxas 500 micrograms was shown to be more effective than placebo (a dummy treatment) at treating COPD in two main studies. These involved over 3,000 adults with severe COPD who had had at least one flare-up of their disease in the past year. The patients could continue to receive treatment with a bronchodilator during the study. The main measure of effectiveness was the improvement in forced expiratory volumes (FEV 1 ) and the reduction in the number of moderate or severe flare-ups of their COPD over a year of treatment. FEV 1 is the most air a person can breathe out in one second.

At the beginning of the studies, both groups of patients had an FEV 1 of around 1 litre (1,000 ml). After a year, the patients who took Daxas had an average increase of 40 ml while those given placebo had an average decrease of 9 ml. In addition, the patients who took Daxas had an average of 1.1 moderate or severe flare-ups of their disease, compared with 1.4 flare-ups in the patients who took placebo.