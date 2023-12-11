Umoja Biopharma Presents Preclinical Data at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating In Vivo CAR T Cell Generation with Potent and Highly Durable Activity

Durable B cell aplasia up to 76 days observed in non-human primates following a single dose of VivoVec™ particles without lymphodepletion, exceeding industry benchmarks for ex vivo CAR T cell therapies



Results support plans to initiate Phase 1 trial of lead candidate UB-VV111 in 2024

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc., a transformative immunotherapy company creating off-the-shelf treatments for cancers and other indications of high unmet need, today announced proof-of-concept preclinical data evaluating the company’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology to generate chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells in vivo in an oral presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California.

These results show new findings in humanized mice and from an ongoing study in four non-human primates (NHPs) that build upon data presented in September at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit. Data demonstrate that following a single injection of VivoVec particles, without the need for any form of lymphodepleting conditioning, CAR T cells are efficiently generated in vivo and expand in response to cognate antigen, eradicate target antigen-expressing cells, and form populations of memory CAR T cells.

“At Umoja, we are focused on developing off-the-shelf approaches that overcome the limitations of approved ex vivo CAR T cell therapies,” said Andy Scharenberg, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Umoja. “These results exemplify the progress we are making towards the clinic, and we remain on track to submit a request to the FDA in 2024 to bring our VivoVec technology into human studies.”

Executive Vice President of Discovery Research & Vector Biology, Byoung Ryu, Ph.D., added, “The data from these studies show efficient generation of CAR T cells in vivo at the planned clinical trial dose. CAR T cell expansion correlates with rapid and durable B cell aplasia in NHPs within our study which exceeds the current ex vivo CAR T cell benchmark​s. Importantly, we continue to see no acute toxicity associated with VivoVec particle administration.”

Oral Presentation Title: VivoVec™ Surface-Engineered Lentiviral Particles Mediate In Vivo CAR T Generation with Potent and Highly Durable Activity in Non-Human Primates and Tumor-Bearing Humanized Mice

Key Highlights:

In vitro studies: VivoVec cultured with resting PBMCs selectively bind T cells in an MDF surface engineering-dependent manner, resulting in T cell activation, transduction, and CAR expression. Resulting CAR T cells demonstrate tumor cell killing, cytokine secretion, and proliferation in response to serial antigen exposure.

Humanized mice studies: The VivoVec platform demonstrates dose-dependent T cell activation and CAR T cell expansion in NALM6 tumor xenograft model​. The VivoVec platform demonstrates potent and durable anti-tumor responses at low doses in a tumor xenograft model​, enabling low doses in the clinic relative to earlier generations.

Non-human primate studies: At planned clinical trial dose, all four NHPs show CAR T cell generation in vivo, comprising up to 65% of T cells, and demonstrate a central memory T cell response. Anti-CD20 CAR T cell expansion correlates with rapid and durable B cell aplasia up to 76 days after VivoVec administration. VivoVec was well-tolerated with no acute toxicity associated with particle injection.



The abovementioned NHP studies are being conducted in collaboration with the Washington National Primate Research Center.

