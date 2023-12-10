The Salvation Army Responds to December 9th Tornadoes in Middle Tennessee

[Nashville, TN] (December 10, 2023) – The Salvation Army is preparing to respond in the areas affected by tornadoes that hit Middle Tennessee on December 9th, 2023. Currently, we are assessing damage and will begin snack and hydration service alongside emotional and spiritual care later today in the Madison and Clarksville communities.

“At this time, our team is gearing up to go out into the community to provide food and emotional and spiritual care to our neighbors. We expect our response to increase into other areas as they are further evaluated and the level of need across the entire area becomes known. As always, our response will continue until the need of our neighbors is met,” Captain Philip Canning, Incident Commander for The Salvation Army in Nashville.

If the community would like to help, monetary donations are the most effective way to allow us to gather the resources needed to best assist our community. 100% of donations given for this disaster will be used to fund our emergency response and recovery efforts for this disaster.

You can financially support our response efforts through the following channels:

Online: HelpSalvationArmy.org

Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Mail: The Salvation Army, PO Box 436437, Louisville, KY, 40253 – please put December 2023 Middle Tennessee Tornadoes on your memo line.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org . Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood