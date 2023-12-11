Transforming Heirlooms into Assets: The Quarter Smith’s Guide to Selling Estate Jewelry
The services extend beyond traditional jewelry...The team also offers expertise in evaluating and buying coins and silver items, providing comprehensive solutions for those looking to sell heirlooms.”NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quarter Smith, a renowned jewelry buyer in the South since 1978, today unveiled an insightful guide for individuals looking to convert their heirloom jewelry into assets. Ken Bowers, the owner of The Quarter Smith, shared valuable information on the process of selling estate jewelry, underscoring the importance of understanding the value and potential of these precious items.
With decades of experience in buying gold, diamonds, watches, and precious metals, The Quarter Smith has established a reputation for its expertise in handling estate jewelry. This guide is a part of their initiative to assist clients in making informed decisions about their valuable heirlooms.
Understanding the Value of Estate Jewelry
Estate jewelry, often passed down through generations, carries both sentimental and monetary value. The Quarter Smith emphasizes the importance of accurately assessing these pieces to understand their true worth. “Estate jewelry can be a hidden treasure trove,” Ken Bowers stated. “The goal is to help clients uncover the true value of their heirlooms, ensuring they make informed decisions.”
The Appraisal Process
The appraisal process is a critical step in converting heirlooms into assets. The Quarter Smith’s team of experts evaluates each piece, considering factors like age, condition, craftsmanship, and market demand. This thorough assessment ensures a fair valuation of the jewelry, providing clients with a clear understanding of its worth.
Safe and Secure Transactions
Security is a top priority in estate jewelry transactions. The Quarter Smith ensures a safe, trusted, and secure process for all clients. “It's understood that the sentimental and financial significance of estate jewelry,” Ken Bowers explained. “The approach is to provide a secure and comfortable environment for clients to conduct their transactions.”
Catering to Diverse Needs
Whether it’s a single gold ring, a collection of Rolex watches, or an entire estate sale of fine jewelry, The Quarter Smith caters to a wide range of client needs. Their expertise spans various types of jewelry and precious metals, making them equipped to handle diverse portfolios.
Buying Old Coins and Sterling Silver
In addition to estate jewelry, The Quarter Smith also specializes in purchasing old coins and sterling silver flatware and tea sets. "The services extend beyond traditional jewelry," Ken Bowers remarked. "The team also offers expertise in evaluating and buying coins and silver items, providing comprehensive solutions for those looking to sell heirlooms."
Ensuring Fairness and Transparency
The Quarter Smith is committed to fairness and transparency in all transactions. Clients are provided with detailed insights into the valuation process, ensuring clarity and trust in each transaction. “The aim is to build long-term relationships with our clients based on trust and professionalism,” said Ken Bowers.
Convenient and Courteous Service
Recognizing the busy schedules of clients, The Quarter Smith offers convenient services, including meetings at client’s banks or other secure locations. Their commitment to prompt and courteous service ensures a hassle-free experience for clients.
Educating Clients
The Quarter Smith believes in empowering clients with knowledge. Their guide to selling estate jewelry is part of their effort to educate clients about the process, enabling them to make confident and informed decisions.
