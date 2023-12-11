MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) announces that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Monday December 18, 2023 at 10 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) both in person at 1400 Marie-Victorin, Suite 210, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville (Quebec) and via live webinar.



Shareholders of the company are invited to register in advance for the webinar at the following address:

http://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UWKuDjnGSBytMISm3j5Rzg

The proceedings of the meeting will be in French and will be followed by a presentation from the President in English. A question period will then take place in both languages.

The meeting will be an opportunity to take stock of the positive developments of the past year and to highlight future opportunities for the company.

We look forward to seeing you at the meeting,

The Sirios Board of Directors

Contact:

Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., President and CEO

450-482-0603

info@sirios.com

Website: www.sirios.com