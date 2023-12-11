Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Type

Expanding connectivity & digitization of industrial control systems (ICS) used in critical infrastructure like power grids & manufacturing plants drives market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Reach USD 84.2 Billion by 2032 | Growth Drivers And Future Scenarios." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global Operational Technology (OT) Security Market was valued at USD 15.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 84.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 385 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/75141

The growth of the operational technology (OT) security market is attributed to several factors, including the increase in the use of OT security solutions that are cloud-based, the surge in the integration of government initiatives to security norms, and the increasing demand for cyber threat modeling solutions. By region, North America held the major share in 2022, garnering more than one-third of the global operational technology (OT) security market revenue.

The global Operational Technology Security Market Size is segmented into components, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on the component, the market is divided into solutions and services. By deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. As per end user, it is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, energy & power, oil & gas, transportation & logistics, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/75141

Based on component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global operational technology (OT) security market revenue and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2032. The services segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment captured the largest share of more than half of the global operational technology (OT) security market revenue in 2022. On the other hand, the cloud segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 20.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Based on end-user, the BFSI segment held the major share in 2022, garnering more than one-fourth of the global operational technology (OT) security market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. However, the energy and power segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2032. The manufacturing, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, and others segments are also studied in the report.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/75141

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global operational technology (OT) security market revenue and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key players of the global operational technology (OT) security market analyzed in the research include Microsoft Corporation, Forcepoint, Darktrace Holdings Limited, Cisco System, Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Forescout, and Thales Group.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (385 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/operational-technology-market/purchase-options

Covid-19 Scenario-

● The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the global operational technology (OT) security market due to the rapid shift towards digitalization, which created a robust demand for AI-powered OT security solutions that offer real-time reporting and agile efficiency features.

● In addition, the pandemic had forced many businesses to move work to remote locations. This has increased the reliance on digital systems and the susceptibility of OT systems. To defend their systems from cyberattacks, businesses are now making investments in the operational technology security sector.

● This led to an increased investment in operational technology (OT) security solutions that can assist businesses in mitigating risks and ensuring the continuity of their operations.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.