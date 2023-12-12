Noma Collective announces unique remote working travel offering for families in 2024

Submit Release
The world is changing and families are taking advantage of remote work opportunities to enrich their lives and increase precious family time.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is changing and families are taking advantage of remote work opportunities to enrich their lives and increase precious family time. Noma Collective has now created a unique travel offering, specifically designed for remote working parents seeking harmony between magical childhood experiences and meaningful career development. Noma Family ensures that each family member’s need is met during office hours and every special moment can be shared with partners and children in downtime.

Noma Collective invites families to experience three life-affirming weeks in Belize, with a summer vacation to delight every member of the family through work, play, wellness, indulgence, tranquillity and adventure. Remote working parents will have all the flexibility needed to stay connected on their own terms enabled alongside a reinvention of a daily ‘kids’ club, created by qualified Montessori teachers. Children are offered a wide range of activities, whilst immersed in nature, sparking their creativity. There’s also delicious, nutritious food, excursions, adventures, and sports or just beach time to unwind together as a family.

Noma Collective takes care of every logistical concern, by sourcing and delivering a beautiful unique location, fully equipped to meet a digitally nomadic families’ daily requirements, all under one simple price point.

Noma Collective founding director Daniel Thompson said “The family unit is such an important part of this incredible growing global community. We ensure that every location is expertly set up to cater to the business and lifestyle needs of families, so that no family member has to compromise. The success of the business is built on so much more than just providing accommodation and reliable Wi-Fi in beautiful locations, it’s the logistics, careful planning, social events and sense of community that make us truly unique.”

Over 650 nomads have joined The Noma community since its inception in February 2021. To date, Noma has hosted 300+ yoga classes, 100+ workshops, and 100+ group adventures.

As the remote work movement continues to grow throughout today’s workforce, Noma Collective has set up the Noma Family solution for families who don’t want to be consigned to the daily grind. You bring your job and family; Noma Collective brings the world.

