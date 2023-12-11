Shapiro Administration Invests $243,750 in the Urban Impact Foundation to Support Services for Disadvantaged Youth in Pittsburgh

Governor Josh Shapiro recently approved $36 million through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to improve distressed areas and revitalize communities.

The Allegheny County project is one of 261 NAP awards across the Commonwealth, reinforcing the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to improve quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello announced the Shapiro Administration’s $243,750 investment to support services for young people during a visit to the Urban Impact Foundation which will use a recently announced Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP) award to renovate two buildings in Northside for child care, job training programs, and affordable housing for young adults.

With the help of the award, the Urban Impact Foundation will rehabilitate a former school and adjacent dormitory to expand services to disadvantaged residents on the North Side with the addition of on-site childcare, a job readiness training center, staff accommodations and additional parking. It will also provide low-cost housing options for ten to 15 training center participants and lease space to another community development non-profit.

“The Neighborhood Assistance Program works to strengthen our communities and improve the quality of life for all Pennsylvanians,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “The Shapiro Administration is thrilled to support this Urban Impact Foundation project, which has the potential to improve the lives and the futures of the young people in the Northside neighborhood of Pittsburgh.”

The award to the Urban Impact Foundation is being made through the Neighborhood Assistance Program category of the NAP, which provides support to distressed communities through programs focused on affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training and neighborhood assistance.

“We are honored to have been selected by the Shapiro Administration as a recipient of a Neighborhood Assistance Program award,” said Urban Impact’s Sr. Director of Development Peter Ward. “This project positions our organization to continue serving Pittsburgh’s Northside community for the next generations. This award will provide us a tremendous fundraising boost and is also a great vote of confidence by the State in the work we are doing to serve those in need.”

Of the 261 organizations and developers receiving awards through NAP, 70 community investments are being made in the southwest region.

The NAP has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). More information is available on the NAP Fact Sheet.

For more information about the Neighborhood Assistance Program or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116

# # #