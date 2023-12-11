Submit Release
11 December 2023

Current aspects of interaction between Turkmenistan and UNESCO were discussed

On December 11, 2023, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Director of the UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty Amir Pirich, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the international conference “Dialogue - a guarantee of peace.”

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the state of cooperation in the implementation of projects in the fields of education, science, culture, sports, digitalization, preservation of historical and architectural monuments and cultural values.

The UNESCO representative assured of the readiness of the Office in Almaty to continue to provide support in the implementation of new projects in the field of education, science and culture.

