Ice Hockey Stick Market to be at $698.6 Million Opportunity, Growing At 4.2% CAGR Forecasted for 2021 to 2031

Ice Hockey Stick Market 2021-2031

The North America was the most prominent market in 2021 and is projected to reach $444.3 million by 2031.

Proliferation of ice hockey owing to the increasing number of leagues with major sponsors that invest heavily into the leagues and also heavily promote the leagues will lead to a growth of the market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Ice Hockey Stick Market by Type (Composite, Wood), by End User (Adult, Children), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟒𝟔𝟎.𝟏𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟔𝟗𝟖.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

Ice hockey is a type of hockey that is predominantly played in colder countries in either open air or indoor ice rinks. The sport is played with the help of specialized equipment called ice hockey sticks, which consist of a flat blade to control and shoot the hockey puck and is significantly larger on goalkeeper sticks, and a long handle or shaft to which the bald is attached. The majority of ice hockey sticks available in the market are made up of fiberglass or carbon fiber composites, however, wooden ice hockey sticks are also available which are most commonly used for recreational play.

Lower penetration of the sport in regions with hotter climates and the absence of proper facilities to build and maintain ice hockey rinks in such regions restrict the growth of the sport and subsequently the ice hockey stick market in such regions. However, efforts taken by the governments of such regions to improve their nation's international ice hockey rankings coupled with the newly emerging ice hockey leagues in the region and the greater exposure of the citizens in the region to the sport will help the market grow in these regions in the future.

The ice hockey stick market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, the ice hockey stick market is classified into composite and wood. Depending on end users, the market is categorized into adults and children. According to distribution channels used for the sale of ice hockey sticks, the market is segmented into offline and online channels of sale.

Composite segment accounted for the majority of ice hockey stick market demand and are predicted to have a steady growth with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period as it is the most commonly used type of ice hockey stick. Adults were the most frequent users of ice hockey sticks and accounted for 82.2% of the market share, and children are predicted to have the highest growth due to the increasing participation of children in ice hockey. As per the ice hockey stick market trends, offline sales channels were the most popular mode of purchase of ice hockey sticks in 2021, however, the sale of ice hockey sticks through online sales channels is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% in the future owing to the ease of purchase and larger varieties of sticks available online.

North America was the largest shareholder in terms of ice hockey stick market size in the base year owing to the extreme popularity of the sport in the region, especially in Canada which has ice hockey as its official national winter sport. Europe was the second largest in terms of market share, while LAMEA and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to have the highest growth rates with CAGR of 7.2% and 6.4% respectively at the end of the forecast period.

The key players operating in the Ice Hockey Stick Market Analysis include- Bauer Hockey, LLC, Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc., Bison Hockey Sticks, Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, Eagle Hockey, Graf Skates AG., Mylec, Inc., New Balance, Vaughn Hockey, and Wm. T. Burnett & Co.

