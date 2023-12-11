Moletha Fowler-Thompson Writes a Spiritual Oasis for Daily Life
Christian living book “Calming Streams Encouraging Messages: Prayer with Each Message” bridges faith, healing, and self-care.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world clamoring for solace, Moletha Fowler-Thompson's “Calming Streams Encouraging Messages: Prayer with Each Message" emerges as a beacon of hope, blending spiritual enlightenment with practical self-care.
"Calming Streams" transcends the ordinary, offering a daily devotion of spiritual messages drawn from the wellspring of wisdom, the Bible. Each carefully crafted message is designed not just to enrich one's prayer life but to fortify faith in the power of God's word. Readers will find strength, encouragement to give praise for life's blessings, and inspiration to believe in God's healing power.
After each soul-nourishing message, Fowler-Thompson includes a heartfelt prayer, fostering a personal connection with the divine. As an added gift, readers discover a self-care section encompassing guidance on healthy nutrition, simple home exercises, and the art of cultivating a spiritual garden.
As a testament to a life shaped by faith, Fowler-Thompson shares her personal journey of over four decades. With academic accolades from the University of La Verne and Azusa Pacific University, her professional expertise spans crisis intervention, career exploration, and psychoeducational assessment reporting. Yet, it is prayer and faith that have been the bedrock of her strength and focus throughout.
Fowler-Thompson's journey began in her teenage years when she embraced Jesus and the Holy Spirit. Her faith, combined with the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, fueled a career dedicated to improving the lives of others. Her diverse credentials include being a Strathmore's Honors Member, a certified Domestic Violence Counselor, and a member of Pi Lambda Theta.
"Calming Streams" extends beyond a traditional devotional. It provides a dedicated space for readers to document their needs, desires, and blessings—a tangible manifestation of gratitude for the wonders of life.
In a world yearning for peace, "Calming Streams" is a transformative experience—an invitation to find tranquility in the midst of life's storms, available on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube