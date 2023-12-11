Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $20 Million in Disaster Relief for Massachusetts Farmers  

Boston — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced $20 million to farms impacted by several severe weather events this year. The Natural Disaster Recovery (NDR) Program for Agriculture provides immediate assistance to 347 farmers in Western and Central Massachusetts who experienced significant crop losses due to a deep February freeze, a late May frost event, and catastrophic flooding in July.

“After seeing the devastating damage and listening to farmers who lost their livelihoods over the summer, we knew we had to do something to support the agricultural industry. That’s what this funding demonstrates – it provides direct aid to farms,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This program is helping us put farmers first so they can recover, rebuild, and become more resilient in the face of climate change. We’re grateful to the Legislature for their partnership each step of the way to support our hardworking farmers.”

“Farmers are on the front lines of an increasingly volatile climate. When the farming community is hurting, we are hurting. Our administration has been committed to helping these farms in their time of need,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “The agricultural industry is instrumental in our food system and the overall economy. We hope this funding will go a long way towards ensuring this sector remains resilient.”

The arctic freeze that swept through the state in early February caused damage to the stone fruit crop in Massachusetts, wiping out this year’s peaches and plums. In May, the overnight temperatures fell to below freezing after most fruit blossoms had set, severely damaging to apple, pear, and grape crops. July’s unprecedented rainfall caused destructive flooding in Western and Central Massachusetts, impacting thousands of acres of crops cultivated by more than 110 farms across the region. For some farmers, the events meant a total loss of their crops for the season, and for others, it substantially reduced their harvest and, as a result, their revenue.

“The natural disasters highlight the severity of the impacts that climate change has on our environment. Our farms are becoming more vulnerable, and it is important that we help them now in their time of need but also provide the necessary long-term support,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Massachusetts operates as a team, and we are dedicated to supporting this important industry in its resiliency and sustainability efforts as we anticipate continued weather events.”

To receive funding through the NDR Program, applicants were required to be a Massachusetts-based agricultural operation growing field crops, hay and forage crops, or produce crops. Eligible farms had to demonstrate that they suffered losses of greater than 15% of their total planted acreage during one of the 2023 natural disasters.

“Over the summer, it was heartbreaking to tour and see the destruction that the July floods caused on our farming community,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “Combined with the prior frost and freeze events, our farmers suffered massive losses. After hearing from so many about what they needed in order to remain viable, we knew that immediate relief in funding was critical in order to assist in recovery efforts. We’re grateful to our partners in the Legislature for supporting the NDR Program as a meaningful way to help our agricultural industry overcome these recent challenges.”

“It was devastating to watch this year’s weather decimate so many livelihoods in one of our state’s critical industries—especially knowing that such events will become more frequent as the effects of climate change become more severe,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “The Senate was proud to take quick action by proposing and advocating for these funds in the budget, and I’m heartened to see the NDR Program deliver relief.”

“The funding awarded today will not only help farmers recover from the devastating impact of climate change, but it will also help to protect the products that they provide for Massachusetts families,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D – Quincy). “Massachusetts farmers play a vital role in our economy, and we’re proud to support them during these challenging times. I would like to thank the Healey-Driscoll Administration, and my colleagues in the House and in the Senate, for approving this critical support.”

“I am pleased to see the $20 million that the Legislature funded, in partnership with the Healey-Driscoll administration, is going to assist beleaguered farmers who were devastated by several incidents of severe weather,” said State Senator Michael J. Rodrigues (D-Westport), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “This aid will allow the Massachusetts Agricultural industry to rebound and recover for the upcoming planting season next year. We will always stand in support for our farmers, so they not only survive, but thrive going forward.”

"Today, $20 million is being delivered to farmers state-wide to assist with recovering and rebuilding from natural disasters," said Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton). "I am grateful to Senate President Karen Spilka, Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues, the Healey-Driscoll administration, MDAR, and many state agency partners who have grappled with the aftermath of three climate-related disasters and their impact on farms and the food system. Of the $20 million, nearly $6.7 million in aid will help farms in the Hampshire, Franklin, Worcester district."

"The storm damage farms across the Commonwealth experienced over the summer was unfathomable,” said State Representative Natalie M. Blais (D-Deerfield). “This direct financial assistance will go a long way in helping to ensure the continued viability of our farms, thereby maintaining the bedrock of our local food system. I stand alongside our farmers in deep gratitude for the prompt response of the Legislature and the Healey-Driscoll Administration.”

Funds from the NDR Program will be distributed immediately in time for local farms to begin the work needed for next year’s growing and harvesting season.

The following farms are receiving payments from the program:

Agric Organics, LLC, Wilbraham

Agronomy Farm Vineyard, LLC, Oakham

Albert Manzi, North Andover

Allandale Farm, Inc., Brookline

Allard's Farm, Inc., South Deerfield

Almeida Farm, Rehoboth

Alta Vista Farm, LLC, Rutland

Amethyst Farm, LLC, Amherst

Amherst Nurseries, Inc., Hadley

Antonellis Farm, LLC, Deerfield

Anything Grows, LLC, Salisbury

Apex Orchards, Inc., Shelburne Falls

Aponte Farm, Holyoke

Arcadian Farms, Inc., Holliston

Ashland Farm, New Braintree

Atlas Farm, LLC, Deerfield

Autumn Hills, LLC DBA Autumn HIlls Orchard, Groton

Ayrhill Farms, Inc., Adams

Baggott Family Farms Corporation, Longmeadow

Bardwell Farm, Hatfield

Barstow's Longview Farm, LLC, Hadley

Bashista Orchards, LLC, Southampton

Bean Farm, LLC, Westwood

Belder Farm, South Deerfield

Berberian Farm, Northborough

Berry Hill Farm, LLC, Westport

Berry Knoll Gardens, LLC, Ludlow

Big River, LLC dba Big River Chestnuts, Leverett

Black Birch Vineyard LLC, North Hatfield

Blossoming Acres, LLC, Southwick

Bob's Bogs, Inc., Berkley

Boisvert Farm, LLC, Hadley

Bolduc Farm, Westfield

Bolton Spring Farm, Bolton

Boston Hill Farm, LLC, North Andover

Bradstreet Farm, Rowley

Breezy Gardens, Leicester

Broadlawn Farm, Adams

Brookfield Orchards, Inc., North Brookfield

Brox Farm, LLC, Dracut

Bryan Murphy, Harwich

Burnt Hill Blueberry Farm, Heath

Calabrese Farms, LLC, Southwick

Cape Cod Cranberry Realty Trust, West Barnstable

Carlson Orchards, Inc., Harvard

Carr's Ciderhouse, Hadley

Carver Hill Orchard, Stow

CAVU Farm , Cheshire

Center View Farm, Spencer

Chamutka Farm, West Whately

Chenausky Farm, Orange

Chickadee Hill Farm, Rowley

Cider Hill Farm, LLC, Amesbury

Circa 1638 Bartlett Farm, LLC, Salisbury

Clark Brothers Orchards, LLC, Ashfield

Clark Farm, Danvers

Clarkdale Fruit Farms, Inc., Deerfield

Clodhopper Farm, LLC, Medfield

Clover Hill Farm, LLP, Gilbertville

CN Smith Farm, Inc., East Bridgewater

Coastal Vineyards, South Dartmouth

Coldbrook Springs Winery & Stevens Farm, Barre

Common Pastures, LLC dba Colby Farm, Newbury

Connors Farm, Inc., Danvers

Cooks Farm Orchard, Brimfield

Cottage Grove, LLC / dba Sentinel Frm, Belchertown

Coy Brook Farm, West Brookfield

Cranberry Pond Farm, Brookfield

Crow Farm, Inc., Sandwich

Cucurbit Farm, LLC, Acton

Cultivating Solutions, LLC dba Winter Moon Roots, Hadley

D & R Farm, Hampden

Daniel T Chunglo Jr DBA Chunglo Farm, Hadley

Dartmouth Orchards, Dartmouth

Dave's Natural Garden, Granby

David G. Costa, Rochester

David Mokrzecki Farm, Hadley

Davidian Bros. Farm, LLC, Northborough

Davis Carlson Farm, Ware

Davis Farms Trust, Bolton

Deershorn Farm and Taxidermy, LLC, Lancaster

Derby Ridge Farm, Stow

Devine Brothers Farm , Hadley

Devine Farm, Inc., Hadley

Dew-More Farms, Inc., Townsend

Dick's Market Garden, Inc., Lunenburg

DJ's Farm Fresh Produce, Shutesbury

Doe Orchard, LLC, Harvard

Drew Farm, Westford

Dwight Arnold Farms, Inc, Southwick

Dylan Fil, Hadley

Earle M Parsons & Sons, Inc., Hadley

East Village Farm, Amherst

Echo Hill Orchards & Winery, LLC, Monson

Elmartin Farm, Cheshire

Excalibur Farm, Groton

Fairmount Fruit Farm, LLC, Franklin

Fairview Farms, Inc., Whatley

Fairview Orchards, Inc., Groton

FARMER DAVES, LLC, Dracut

Farmer Matt, LLC, N. Braintree

Fay Mountain Farm, Brookfield

Fini's Farm Produce, Holyoke

Flat Hill Orchards, LLC, Lunenburg

Flats Mentor Farm , Lancaster

Fletcher Farm, Southampton

Foppema's Farm, LLC, Northbridge

Four Rex Farm, Inc., Hadley

Four Town Farm, Inc., Seekonk

Foxcroft Farm, LLC, Amherst

Friends of Sholan Farms DBA Sholan Farms, Leominster

Galenski Farm, South Deerfield

Garbiel Farm, Montague

Garcia's Farm, Holyoke

Gardner farm, Tyngsboro

Genaro's Farm, Holyoke

George Hill Orchards, Inc., South Lancaster

Gidley Farm, North Dartmouth

Golden Hour Farms, LLC, N Dighton

Gove farm, Leominster

Grallert Farm, LLC, Millis

Grand View Farm, Rowley

Grannys Place, Agawam

Grape Island, Inc. DBA Mill River Winery, Rowley

Gregory Pipczynski, Sunderland

Guavate Farm, Holyoke

Gulf Farms, Cheshire

Hager Bros. Farm, LLC, Colrain

Hagers Farm Market LLC, Shelburne

Haley farm , Williamstown

Harpers Farm and Garden, LLC, Lancaster

Hart Farm, LLC, Conway

Hawk Hill Orchard, Millbury

Headwater Cider, Inc., Hawley

Healthy Futures Farm, Westport

Heavens Harvest Farm , New Braintree

Hickory Lane Farm, LLC, North Brookfield

Honey Pot Farm, LLC, Hatfield

Honey Pot Hill Orchards, Inc., Stow

Honey Pot Produce Co, Inc., Hadley

Howes Farm and Garden, LLC, New Braintree

Hunt Road Berry Farm, Inc., West Brookfield

Idyllvale Farm, LLC, Littleton

Indian Head Farm, Inc. dba Cordelia's Farm, Berlin

Ioka Farm, LLC, Hancock

Iron Ox Farm, LLC, S Hamilton

J & J Farms, Amherst

J&G Farms, LLC, Westfield

Jaeschke's Orchard, Adams

Jekanowski Farms, LLC, Hadley

Joe Czajkowski Farm LLC, Hadley

John G. Latham Cranberry, Brewster

Jordan Dairy Farms, Inc., Rutland

Josh Parker Farms, LLC, Southwick

Just Roots, Inc., Greenfield

Kelly's Family Farm, Inc., Upton

Ken Mushroom, LLC, Leominster

Kettle Brook Farms, LLC, North Brookfield

Kielbasa Orchards, LLC, Hadley

Kimball Fruit Farm, LLC, Pepperell

Kolakoski Farm Stand, South Deerfield

Kosinski Farms, Westfield

La Arecibena Torres Family Farm, Springfield

La Mela Allegra/The Happy Apple, Lancaster

Laflamme's Garden Center, Inc., Granby

Lakeside Organic of Hadley, LLC, Hadley

Lakeview Orchard, Adams

Land's Sake Farm , Weston

Lanni Orchards, Inc., Lunenburg

Laurenitis Farm, Sunderland

Lawndale Farm, Tyngsboro

Lilac Hedge Farm, LLC, Jefferson

Little Mans Farm, Agawam

Lone Birch Blossoms, Gilbertville

Long Hill Orchard, West Newbury

Long Plain farm, South Deerfield

Long Run Produce, Medford

Lookout Farm, LLC, Natick

Luther Belden, Inc., Hatfield

M A Wendolowski Farm, LLC, Hatfield

MacArthur Farm, Holliston

Manheim Farm , S.Deerfield

Many Graces, LLC, Amherst

Maple Acres Farm, West Chesterfield

Maple Corner Farm, Granville

Maple Hill Farm Grass-fed Beef, Inc., Hardwick

Maple Row Farm, Shelburne Falls

Maple Shade Farm, Inc., Sheffield

Mapleline Farm, LLC, Hadley

Marini Farm, LLC, Ipswich

Marshfield Cranberry Company, Marshfield

McCray's Farm, South Hadley

McKinstry Market Garden, Inc., Chicopee

McLaughlin Tobacco, Southwick

Meadowbrook Orchards, Inc., Sterling

Medicine Buddha Gardens and CSA, Great Barrington

Medway Community Farm, Inc., Medway

Melnik Farms, LLC, Deerfield

Mills River Cranberry Co., Marstons Mills

Mitchell Farm, Amherst

Miz Pah Farm, Cheshire

Montgomery Bogs, Lakeville

Moon In The Pond Farm, Inc., Sheffield

Morning Dew Farm, Worthington

Morse Farm, Dudley

Mountain Orchard, LLC, Granville

Mountain View Farm, Lanesborough

Mountain View Farm, LLC, Easthampton

N. Riley Malinowski Farm, LLC, Hatfield

Needham Community Farm, Needham

New England Hay Supply, Cheshire

NextGen Farm , Chicopee

Nicewicz Family Farm, Bolton

Niedbala Farms, LLC, Hadley

Nihtila Farm, Holbrook

Noquochoke Orchards, Westport

North Hadley Sugar Shack, LLC, Hadley

North of Boston, Boxford

North Plain Farm, LLC, Great Barrington

Northern Valley Farms, Inc., Northampton

Nourse Farm, Westborough

Ogonowski farm, Dracut

Old Earth Orchards, LLC, East Taunton

Old Friends Farm LLC, Amherst

Orchard Made Products d/b/a Mann Orchards, Methuen

Orr's Farm, Westport

Owl Rock Farm, LLC, Harvard

P & A Petruzzi Farms , East Brookfield

Paquette American Harvest Farm, Shrewsbury

Park Hill Orchard, LLC, Easthampton

Parlee Farms, LLC, Tyngsboro

Patterson Farm, LLC, Sunderland

Paty Cranberries, Lakeville

Pease Orchard, Templeton

Pepin Farm, Easthampton

Phoenix Fruit Farm, Belchertown

Phoenix Organic Farm, Orleans

Pignatare's Farm, Westfield

Pine Hill Orchards, Colrain

Plainville Farm, Hadley

Pleasant Valley Gardens, Methuen

Pomeroy Farm, LLC, Westfield

Poplar Hill Farm, Inc., West Whately

Porter Family Farm, Ashfield

Potter Hill Farm, Grafton

Prairie Orchard , New Braintree

Quabbin Hill Farms, LLC, Pelham

Quonquont Farm, LLC, Whately

R & B Farm, Hadley

Ragged Hill Orchard, West Brookfield

Rattleroot Farm, LLC, Princeton

Red Apple Farm, LLC, Phillipston

Red Eye, Inc., Middleboro

Red Fire Farm, Montague

Red Shirt Farm, LLC, Lanesborough

Rei's Farm, Chicopee

Renta Family Farm, Holyoke

Ridgeview Farm, Williamstown

Riverdale Farm, Inc., Groton

Riverland Farm, LLC, Sunderland

robertson farm, Ashfield

Rocky Maple Bogs, Carver

Rocky River Trust, Plympton

Rodrigues Farm, LLC, Berkley

Rogers Spring Hill Farm, Inc., Ward

Rooted Flowers, Agawam

Rosasharn Farm, Rehoboth

Ross Cranberry, LLC, Osterville

Royal Crest Farm, LLC, Spencer

Russell Orchards, Inc., Ipswich

Sadlowski Farm, Hadley

Sadowski Farm (Paul Kelley), Hadley

Sandman's Wild Blueberries, Granville

Sandwich Bog Co., West Wareham

Sauchuk Farm, LLC, Plympton

Savage Farms Inc., Deerfield

Schultz Farm, Rutland

Seaview Farm Boarding Stables LLC dba Seaview Farm, Rockport

Second Drop Farm, LLC, Lanesborough

Shattuck Farm, Groton

Shelburne Farm, Stow

Shepherd Farm, Inc., Townsend

Sibling Organic Crops, LLC, Brockton

Siena Farms, LLC, Sudbury

Signal Rock Farm, Charlton

Silverwood Farm, LLC, Sherborn

Simple Gifts Farm, LLC, Amherst

Smolak Farms, LLC, North Andover

Sobieski's River Valley Farm, Leverett

Spring Brook Farm, Littleton

SpringDell Farms, LLC, Littleton

Stasinos Farms, Haverhill

Steven F Ward, Carver

Stillman Dairy Farm, Lunenburg

Stillman Quality Meats, LLC, Hardwick

Stillmans Greenhouses & Farm, Inc, New Braintree

Stockbridge Farm, LLC, Hadley

Stone Soup Farm, Inc., Hadley

Storozuk Farm, Sunderland

Stowe Farm, Inc., Millbury

Sunny Crest Orchards, Sterling

Sunshine Farm, Inc., Sherborn

Szawlowski Potato Farms, Inc., Hatfield

Talus Wood Farm, Lanesborough

Tangerini's Spring Street Farm, Inc, Millis

Teddy C Smiarowski III Farm, Sunderland

Teddy C. Smiarowski Farm, Hatfield

The Apple Place, LLC, East Longmeadow

The Benson Place, Heath

The Farmers Garden, Rehoboth

The Kitchen Garden, LLC, Sunderland

The White Farm, Hawley

Thomas Clegg, Seekonk

Tiani Gardens, Stoughton

Tim Tom Cranberry, Inc., North Carver

Tony Andrews Farm, East Falmouth

Tougas Family Farm, LLC, Northborough

Townline Farm, Berkley

Twenty Acre Farm and Greenhouses, Hadley

Twin Oaks Farm, Hadley

Twin Rivers Farm, LLC, Ashley Falls

Upinngil, Gill

Valley Spud, LLC, Hadley

Valley View Farm, LLC, Haydenville

Walker Farm at Whortleberry Hill, New Braintree

Walt's Farm, Westport

Warner Farm, LLC, Sunderland

Waugh Farms, New Braintree

Webster Cranberry, LLC, Norwell

West Branch Farm , Colrain

Westward Orchards, Inc., Harvard

Whistling Meadow Farm, LLC, South Deerfield

White Moon Farm, Easthampton

Whitemarz Farm, LLC, Lunenburg

Whitney's Farm Market, LLC, Cheshire

Whittier Farms Inc., Sutton

Wildberry Acres Farm, Brookfield

Willow Spring Vineyards, LLC, Haverhill

Wilson Farm, Inc., Lexington

Windy Hill Farm, Inc., Great Barrington

Windy Village Cooperative, Sherborn

Wolf Tree Farm, LLC, Shelburne Falls

Yokun Seat Inc. dba Bartlett's Orchard Farm Market, Pittsfield

Zachary Kelley, Belchertown

Zeiglers Market Garden, Norfolk

Zgrodnik Tobacco, Hatfield

