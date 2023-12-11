Virginia family & divorce lawyer Minji Kim starts Blog with easy-to-understand articles about divorce issues and appeal

Attorney Minji Kim in the Fairfax area, Virginia, focusing on family law and divorce Minji Kim, Esq., family lawyer in the Fairfax, Virginia area Family lawyer Minji Kim, Virginia and Maryland LinkedIn Page of lawyer Minji Kim, Virginia Logo of Prosper Law PLLC (Attorney Minji Kim), Virginia

Minji Kim, Esq. addresses issues of interest to those who are facing divorce. Please note that legal advice requires a consultation with a qualified attorney.

Also, I make sure to caution readers that such general guidance is not actionable legal advice in specific cases. For that, one must consult with an attorney qualified in such matters.” — Minji Kim, attorney in the Fairfax, Virginia area

ANNANDALE, VIRGINIA, USA, December 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minji Kim , a lawyer with experience in family law matters, particularly divorce, as well as appeals and immigration, has started a publicly available Blog to provide easy-to-understand information about such matters to assist people looking for general, initial guidance.The Blog is available at https://minjikim.blog/ In her Blog, Minji Kim is writing about issues she encounters in her trial and appeals practice and that she is most familiar with. Her current practice is mostly family law, divorce, appeals matters, and to a limited extent immigration.Minji Kim explains that “nowadays it has become difficult to find trustworthy initial guidance on such legal issues. Information on the internet is often unreliable. So I thought if I just make my own research that I use for trial or appeals cases available to the public, it may assist some people who are looking for initial guidance on these matters. Of course, since family law is largely a state matter, most of my articles will refer to Virginia or Maryland state issues. Also, I make sure to caution readers that such general guidance is not actionable legal advice in specific cases. For that, one must consult with an attorney qualified in such matters.”Sometimes family law and immigration intersect. For example, if a Korean-citizen husband is sponsored for the USA Green Card by his U.S. citizen wife, and the couple divorces while the husband is still on the 2-year “conditional” Green Card, immigration is implicated and requires consideration of the consequences.Since the beginning of her legal career, Ms. Kim has participated in volunteer efforts to support the community. Already during law school, she also served as a Management Board member at the International Center for Law and Religion Studies at Brigham Young University. In her first position after graduating from law school, Ms. Kim worked at the Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center (APALRC) in Washington, D.C., where she provided legal services to low-income individuals and families.Providing relevant information to the public is thus in line with Ms. Kim’s service to the community. She provides weekly legal clinics and frequent legal seminars on a variety of topics at the Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington (KCSC) in Annandale, VA and Gaithersburg, MD. Originally from Seoul, South Korea, Ms. Kim is fluent in English and Korean and speaks conversational French.Explains Ms. Kim, I hope to fill that initial information gap with explanatory articles that anybody can understand.”About Minji KimMs. Minji Kim is a family law trial and appellate attorney and a founding member of Prosper Law PLLC with offices in Annandale, Virginia and Ellicott City, Maryland. Ms. Kim is admitted to practice law in Virginia (VA), the District of Columbia (D.C.), and Maryland (MD). Ms. Kim graduated from J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. During law school, Ms. Kim worked as a judicial extern for Judge Ted Stewart in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah and for Justice Deno Himonas at the Utah Supreme Court. Also, Ms. Kim served as a Management Board member at the International Center for Law and Religion Studies. Ms. Kim is a member of the A. Sherman Christensen American Inn of Court I.Minji Kim, Esq.Prosper Law PLLCVirginia Office:4115 Annandale Rd, Ste 301Annandale, VA 22003(703) 593-9246 | (703) 656-4891 (fax)Maryland Office:3545 Ellicott Mills Dr, Ste 203Ellicott City, MD 21043(443) 901-8693 | (703) 656-4891 (fax) www.prosperlawpllc.com (website)

Don't Make These 5 Mistakes in an Uncontested Divorce (by Pacific Northwest Family Law)