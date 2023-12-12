TrellisWare Once Again Named As One Of San Diego’s Top Workplaces for 2023

As a San Diego-based company, our people are at the core of everything we do, and it is rewarding to be recognized for fostering a collaborative and empowered culture.”
— Anna Kochka, VP People and Culture

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., today announced that the San Diego Union-Tribune awarded it a Top Workplaces 2023 honor for the fourth year. The Top Workplaces San Diego award is open to all organizations with 50 or more employees in San Diego County. In all, over 3,600 San Diego employers were invited to participate. This year, 105 companies were recognized with this honor, categorized by small, mid-size, and large.

TrellisWare is excited to announce that they have moved up in the rankings since 2022, earning the # 7 spot (out of 21) in the mid-size category of employers. In addition, TrellisWare achieved four Top Culture Excellence Badges in the "Employee Appreciation," "Open Minded," "Work-Life Balance," and "Meaningful Work" categories.

It is the 11th year that the San Diego Union-Tribune has partnered with Energage LLC to celebrate exceptional workplaces. This competitive recognition program is employee-nominated and based solely on employee feedback. San Diego employees shared their perspectives and insight, answering questions about alignment, execution, connection with their work environment, diversity, benefits, rewards and recognition programs, ethics, and leadership capabilities.

"It is a great honor to receive the 2023 Top Workplaces Award for the 4th year," said Anna Kochka, vice president of people and culture. "As a San Diego-based company, our people are at the core of everything we do, and it is rewarding to be recognized for fostering a collaborative and empowered culture."

"TrellisWare is proud to be recognized once again as one of San Diego's Top Workplaces," added Metin Bayram, president and chief executive officer of TrellisWare Technologies. "Receiving this honor directly reflects how the TrellisWare team continues to advance our core values of delivering excellence, empowering people, and pushing boundaries."

To learn more about Trellisware and current career opportunities, please visit www.trellisware.com/careers.

Tina Bachman
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
tbachman@trellisware.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

TrellisWare Once Again Named As One Of San Diego’s Top Workplaces for 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tina Bachman
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. tbachman@trellisware.com
Company/Organization
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
10641 Scripps Summit Court, Suite 100
San Diego, California, 92131
United States
+1 858-753-1600
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TrellisWare Technologies is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. The TrellisWare® TSM® and Katana™ waveforms are incorporated into a wide range of systems, including TrellisWare radios and trusted industry partner radios, as well as multiple government and commercial solutions. Join us in the Trellis//Sphere® and see what we can accomplish together! For more information on TrellisWare’s products and solutions, please visit www.trellisware.com.

TrellisWare website

More From This Author
TrellisWare Once Again Named As One Of San Diego’s Top Workplaces for 2023
TrellisWare’s 7th Annual TSM® Working Group Meeting Emphasized Resilient Communications Ecosystem Capabilities
TrellisWare Named as a Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's Network Services 3 Framework for Tactical Radios
View All Stories From This Author