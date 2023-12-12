TrellisWare Once Again Named As One Of San Diego’s Top Workplaces for 2023

As a San Diego-based company, our people are at the core of everything we do, and it is rewarding to be recognized for fostering a collaborative and empowered culture.” — Anna Kochka, VP People and Culture

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., today announced that the San Diego Union-Tribune awarded it a Top Workplaces 2023 honor for the fourth year. The Top Workplaces San Diego award is open to all organizations with 50 or more employees in San Diego County. In all, over 3,600 San Diego employers were invited to participate. This year, 105 companies were recognized with this honor, categorized by small, mid-size, and large.

TrellisWare is excited to announce that they have moved up in the rankings since 2022, earning the # 7 spot (out of 21) in the mid-size category of employers. In addition, TrellisWare achieved four Top Culture Excellence Badges in the "Employee Appreciation," "Open Minded," "Work-Life Balance," and "Meaningful Work" categories.

It is the 11th year that the San Diego Union-Tribune has partnered with Energage LLC to celebrate exceptional workplaces. This competitive recognition program is employee-nominated and based solely on employee feedback. San Diego employees shared their perspectives and insight, answering questions about alignment, execution, connection with their work environment, diversity, benefits, rewards and recognition programs, ethics, and leadership capabilities.

"It is a great honor to receive the 2023 Top Workplaces Award for the 4th year," said Anna Kochka, vice president of people and culture. "As a San Diego-based company, our people are at the core of everything we do, and it is rewarding to be recognized for fostering a collaborative and empowered culture."

"TrellisWare is proud to be recognized once again as one of San Diego's Top Workplaces," added Metin Bayram, president and chief executive officer of TrellisWare Technologies. "Receiving this honor directly reflects how the TrellisWare team continues to advance our core values of delivering excellence, empowering people, and pushing boundaries."

To learn more about Trellisware and current career opportunities, please visit www.trellisware.com/careers.