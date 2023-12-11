Treehouse Grove Offers Gift Cards, Making Possible the Gift of a Memorable Stay in the Smokies
Treehouses were designed by Pete Nelson of Animal Planet’s TV show "Treehouse Masters"GATLINBURG, TENN., UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treehouse Grove, the luxury treehouse resort located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, today announced that is now offering gift cards. Customers can purchase gift cards to pay for stays at the resort, which is part of Norton Creek Resorts. The resort features 16 one-of-a-kind treehouses, each designed by Pete Nelson, who starred in the Animal Planet TV show “Treehouse Masters.”
“These gift cards, arriving just in time for the holiday season, make it possible to give a unique experience gift,” explained Joseph Ayres, Founder and CEO of Treehouse Grove. “A treehouse vacation is a wonderful way to enjoy nature in a luxury setting. For the person who has everything and doesn’t need more stuff, this memorable vacation will make the perfect gift.”
Nelson’s crew, Nelson Treehouse, built the treehouses, each of which is named for a species of tree.
The resort offers two unique "phases" of treehouses. There are eight "Creekside" treehouses and eight “Mountain View” treehouses. The Creekside treehouses have two bedrooms, one bathroom, and luxurious amenities guests have become accustomed to, such as personal firepits, kitchenettes, WiFi, and grills. The pet-friendly Mountain View treehouses range from two to four bedrooms. The largest of them sleeps 10 guests. They have hot tub access, TVs with streaming, views of Mt. Le Conte, and an outdoor pizza oven. One has a sleep-under the stars option, while another features an outdoor shower.
Treehouse Grove is a family-owned and operated business, with Joseph Ayres, a former University of Tennessee football player, serving as the CEO. Their family has a strong history of entrepreneurship in the local area, having established several successful businesses in the area. Management of the resort is entrusted to Ayres Vacation Rentals, ensuring a high standard of service and hospitality.
Gift cards can be purchased in any amount. For more information, visit https://treehouse-grove.com/gift-cards/
