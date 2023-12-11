Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,635 in the last 365 days.

Treehouse Grove Offers Gift Cards, Making Possible the Gift of a Memorable Stay in the Smokies

Treehouse Grove

Treehouse Grove

Treehouse Grove

Treehouses were designed by Pete Nelson of Animal Planet’s TV show "Treehouse Masters"

GATLINBURG, TENN., UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treehouse Grove, the luxury treehouse resort located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, today announced that is now offering gift cards. Customers can purchase gift cards to pay for stays at the resort, which is part of Norton Creek Resorts. The resort features 16 one-of-a-kind treehouses, each designed by Pete Nelson, who starred in the Animal Planet TV show “Treehouse Masters.”

“These gift cards, arriving just in time for the holiday season, make it possible to give a unique experience gift,” explained Joseph Ayres, Founder and CEO of Treehouse Grove. “A treehouse vacation is a wonderful way to enjoy nature in a luxury setting. For the person who has everything and doesn’t need more stuff, this memorable vacation will make the perfect gift.”

Nelson’s crew, Nelson Treehouse, built the treehouses, each of which is named for a species of tree.
The resort offers two unique "phases" of treehouses. There are eight "Creekside" treehouses and eight “Mountain View” treehouses. The Creekside treehouses have two bedrooms, one bathroom, and luxurious amenities guests have become accustomed to, such as personal firepits, kitchenettes, WiFi, and grills. The pet-friendly Mountain View treehouses range from two to four bedrooms. The largest of them sleeps 10 guests. They have hot tub access, TVs with streaming, views of Mt. Le Conte, and an outdoor pizza oven. One has a sleep-under the stars option, while another features an outdoor shower.

Treehouse Grove is a family-owned and operated business, with Joseph Ayres, a former University of Tennessee football player, serving as the CEO. Their family has a strong history of entrepreneurship in the local area, having established several successful businesses in the area. Management of the resort is entrusted to Ayres Vacation Rentals, ensuring a high standard of service and hospitality.

Gift cards can be purchased in any amount. For more information, visit https://treehouse-grove.com/gift-cards/

END
# # #

Media Relations
PR Services
email us here

You just read:

Treehouse Grove Offers Gift Cards, Making Possible the Gift of a Memorable Stay in the Smokies

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more