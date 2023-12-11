Public Hearings on Aquaculture License Applications Scheduled for January 9 and 10, 2024

CONTACT:

Matthew Lee: (603) 868-1095

Robert Atwood: (603) 868-1095

December 11, 2023

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold public hearings on Tuesday, January 9 and Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Fish and Game’s Region 3 Office, 225 Main St., Durham, NH. The public is welcome to attend and offer comments on the proposed aquaculture plans.

Agenda for Tuesday, January 9, 2024:

At 9:00 a.m., Jonathan Bunker of Bayside Oysters Farm, LLC will present an application for a 3.5-acre site for the bottom culture of multiple shellfish species in Broad Cove, Little Bay, NH.

At 9:30 a.m., Brian Gennaco of Virgin Oyster Company, LLC will present an application for a 0.6-acre site for the bottom culture of multiple shellfish species 200 feet north of the Scammel Bridge in the Bellamy River.

At 10:00 a.m. Christopher Gallagher of Little Bay Beauties will present two applications for the west side of upper Little Bay, NH. The first will be for a 4-acre site for the bottom culture of multiple shellfish species. The second will be for a 1.1-acre addition to existing License #2023-38 for bottom culture, suspended culture, and floating gear culture of multiple shellfish species and sugar kelp. Also included in this application is a shellfish upweller for juvenile oyster grow out.

Agenda for Wednesday, January 10, 2024:

At 1:00 p.m., Conor Walsh and Russell Hilliard of Swell Oyster Company will present their application for a 2.9-acre addition to existing License #2023-32 for the bottom culture of multiple shellfish species in the Hampton Falls River, Hampton, NH.

Detailed plans for these projects are available for public review at www.wildlife.nh.gov/saltwater-fisheries-new-hampshire/new-hampshire-commercial-saltwater-fishing or at the Department’s Region 3 Office in Durham. Written comments on the proposed licenses may be submitted up until January 24, 2024, and may be mailed to the Executive Director, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH, 03301, faxed to (603) 271-5829, or emailed to comments@wildlife.nh.gov.