Governor Abbott Celebrates Hanukkah At Texas Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony

TEXAS, December 11 - December 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night celebrated Hanukkah with members of the Jewish community at the Texas Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony in Austin. Addressing a crowd of over 200, the Governor lauded the strength and resilience of the Jewish people and reaffirmed Texas’ commitment to protecting Jewish communities across the state and combating antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.

"Together with Jewish communities across the nation and the world, we celebrate the miracle of Hanukkah,” said Governor Abbott. "We also remember the lessons of hope, peace, and perseverance that this holiday season teaches us. This year, these lessons are even more important as the Jewish homeland fights to protect its citizens from the horrors of Hamas. During this Hanukkah season, and always, Texas stands with Israel. As we light theses candles, sing together, and pray together, I hope that this time of love and community burns brightly in all of us and reminds us that light always triumphs over darkness."

During the ceremony, the Governor lit the shamash (servant candle) of the Menorah and reflected on the importance of the holiday for the Jewish community. Following the Menorah lighting, Governor Abbott handed out Hanukkah chocolate coins, called gelt, to children who attended the ceremony. The Governor was joined at the Hanukkah celebration by Rabbi Yosef Levertov, Rabbi Mendy Levertov, and other local faith leaders.

Last month, Governor Abbott traveled to Israel to meet with Israeli officials and visit with victims and impacted families to gain first-hand knowledge about the impacts of the Israel-Hamas war and ways Texas can continue to support Israel—America’s strongest ally in the Middle East.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to bolster security and combat antisemitism across Texas amid acts of war against the State of Israel and innocent civilians by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, including:

Previous significant action Governor Abbott has taken to ensure Texas maintains a strong and supportive relationship with Israel include: establishing the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission; awarding more than $19 million through his Public Safety Office for security enhancement projects to houses of worship, such as synagogues; and banning all state agencies from engaging in business or investments with companies that boycott Israel