Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (December 7 - 13, 2023)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Strong/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of a roundabout at SR-392 (LM 17 / Milo Lemert Parkway) and SR-101 (Peavine Rd / 17.4): Construction activities are ongoing throughout the project. Motorists entering the roundabout should yield to vehicles within the roundabout. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone.

[Mack Construction, LLC/Strong/CNW373]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): The contractor has begun bridge replacement activities on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs have been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Strong/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Grading activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the traffic pattern shifts.

[Cleary Construction, Inc./Strong/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of City streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Traffic has been swapped at Stout Drive intersection to near Cotton Patch Road. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Moore/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (SPARTA HWY.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 19.37 to LM 19.61: Shoulder and lane closures on Spart Hwy between Smith Road and Moog Blvd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/30/23 through 12/13/23 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-490]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The East end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the West entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs.

[Twin K Construction/Moore/CNV012]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road at the intersection of SR-136 is closed with detour signs to utilize Bunker Hill Road. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.4 to LM 3.8: NIGHTTIME (8 pm - 6 am) and DAYTIME (9 am - 3 pm) shoulder and lane closures on South Jefferson Avenue between Interstate Drive and Stevens Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 09/15/23 through 12/22/23. [2023-336]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 LM 14.3 SIA route serving Project Protein: The contractor is constructing a new road for SIA serving Project Protein in Bledsoe County off of SR-28. A single right lane closure is setup on SR-28 SB from LM 14.2 to LM 14.4 to remove existing curb and gutter and replace with new. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/Voiles/CNX188]

CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) construction from near Barker Road (LM 1.2) to east of Hoover Road (LM 2.5): Contractor may be utilizing lane closures through the work zone for miscellaneous work. Motorists should remain vigilant of traffic control measures and use caution at the intersection of SR-64 and SR-1.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW348]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 (TULLAHOMA-MANCHESTER HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 18 to LM 22: Mobile shoulder and lane closures between the intersection of SR-55/Scott Lane and SR-55/Ramsey Road as crews transition the work zone along the route. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/29/23 through 01/12/24 from 9 am - 3 pm. [2023-518]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Construction activity will begin on this project, allowing progress work to be implemented daily. Traffic will be temporarily slowed and may experience intermittent lane closures to support this work. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone. Shoulder Closures on I-24 on 12/7/2023 (7am-5pm). Contractor will be performing work on I-24 WB and EB (Median) to install temporary concrete attenuator pads. Lane Closures on I-24 on 12/11/2023 - 12/13/2023 (7pm-6am), to install portable barrier railing in the Median.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Hussein/CNX309]

COFFEE, GRUNDY, AND WARREN COUNTY The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: The contractor will have several shoulder and possible lane closures on SR-55 and SR-56 in Warren County at various locations for sidewalk, curb, painting and ramp work. Motorists should use caution and watch for workers and equipment.

[MarCor Construction, Inc./Harris/CNX360]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 at LM 3.3 construction of a concrete slab bridge and retaining walls: Construction activity will continue on this project for final phase work. The Contractor now has both lanes of travel open. Motorists are advised to be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone. Work hours may be 24 hours daily to support Project progression.

[J. Hill Excavating, LLC/Hussein/CNX903]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-HWY. 41) Utility Work both directions at LM 33.11: Intermittent lane closures for a flagging operation for aerial utility work along SR-2/US Hwy 41 near Raccoon Mountain Road. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Signage and flaggers will be present, weather permitting between 9 am - 2 pm, 12/07/23 with a rain date of 12/11/23. [2023-703]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (US-72) repair of bridges over Battle Creek (LM 3.9): The contractor will be repairing the bridges over Battle Creek on SR-27 at LM 3.9. Phase one traffic control has been setup and the contractor is continuing work. One lane in each direction is closed leaving one lane open in each direction. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNX041]

MARION COUNTY I-24 MM 153 bridge repair for SIA route serving Valmont Industries and Mueller Water Products: The contractor will be performing bridge repairs and resurfacing a State Industrial Access (SIA) serving Valmont Industries and Mueller Water Products. There will be intermittent lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNX258]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-283 (EAST VALLEY RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.15 to LM 5.54: Mobile shoulder and lane closures between intersection of SR-283/E. Valley Road and New Hope Loop as crews transition the work zone along the route. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/31/23 through 01/01/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-425]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (HWY. 8) Utility Work both directions from LM 24 to LM 25: Lane closures for a flagging operation for aerial utility work along SR-8 near the intersection of SR-399 and SR-8 and Cagle Mountain Trading Post. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Signage and flaggers will be present, weather permitting between 9 am - 9:30 pm, 12/07/23 with a rain date of 12/08/23. [2023-570]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (HWY. 8) Utility Work both directions from LM 26 to LM 34: Mobile shoulder and lane closures between the intersection of SR-8 and SR-399 and ending at the intersection of SR-8 and George Hollands Lane as crews transition the work zone along the route. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/27/23 through 05/01/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-498]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 11.08 to LM 14.89: Intermittent lane closures for aerial utility work along Taft Highway between Kell Loop and the intersection SR-28. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Signage and flaggers will be present, weather permitting between 9 am - 2 pm, 12/04/23 - 02/01/24. [2023-424]

VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 8. to LM 8.10: One lane closed, signal controlled, on SR-30 from LM 8.00 to LM 8.10. Soil nail wall in progress. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present through 12/12/23.

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) and SR-380 intersection improvement and SIA to Motlow Advanced Robotics with intersection: The left lanes on Westbound and Eastbound SR-1 from Omni Drive through Mall Drive will remain closed to allow the contractor to complete grade work in the median. The lane for SR-380/Sparta Street to SR-1 Eastbound will be permanently closed off. Motorists traveling on Sparta Street/SR-380 will need to use the signalized intersections to turn onto SR-1. Contractor will have paving and painting operations on-going this week. Motorists should expect new possible traffic shifts. The contractor will have intermittent lane closures and flaggers present on both SR380 and SR-1 to allow the contractor to complete work in these areas. Motorists should use caution, watch for flaggers, be vigilant of new traffic patterns, and expect some delays through the work zones.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNW212]

WARREN AND WHITE COUNTY SR-136 repair of the bridge over the Caney Fork River LM 2: The contractor will be installing signs and other traffic control devices through the project limits. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers. Motorists should be aware of upcoming roadwork on the bridge. Traffic will be one lane over the bridge with a temporary traffic signal during bridge repairs in upcoming weeks. Closure of one lane will remain and be phased until all bridge repairs are completed.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Harris/CNX109]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. Hopewell Place is closed to all traffic for reconstruction of the intersection with Georgetown Rd. Detour signs are posted. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-308 (LAUDERDALE MEMORIAL HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 4.5 to LM 4.7: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-308 at Infinity Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 12/11/23 through 01/12/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-599]

BRADLEY, HAMILTON, MEIGS, RHEA, AND POLK COUNTY Curb ramp upgrades in District 29: During this reporting period, the contractor will be removing curb ramps in Meigs county at the intersection of SR-58 and Memorial Drive. Pedestrian detour routes will be posted for any closed sidewalks. Shoulder and street parking closures are possible in this area as work to upgrade the curb ramps gets underway.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Cleveland/CNX361]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-124 TDOT Bridge Maintenance westbound at MM 1.74: Region 2 Bridge Maintenance will be repairing the bridge railing at the bridge on I-124, MM 1.74, over MLK, lane #2. This will be nighttime work starting at 9 PM on 12/12/2023. Traffic control devices will be in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 concrete repair from east of the I-124 (US-27) ramps (MM 179.0) to east of Long Street (MM 178.8): During this reporting period from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be nightly lane closures on I24 and the I24 WB off ramp to US27 NB. During these closures, there is the possibility that ramps might be temporarily closed. During the weekdays from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be 1 lane closed on I24 EB and WB. Also, during this time, US27 SB Traffic onto I24 EB ramp traffic will be detoured onto the Broad St. ramp. The traffic will use the new Frontage Road and get back onto I24 EB at the Market St. on-ramp to I24 EB. Traffic should expect possible long delays during this time and to find alternate routes around this area. RESTRICTIONS: For this upcoming weekend closure traffic will be down to 1 lane that will be about 11ft wide.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNX186]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: There will be nightly lane closures on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Ramps have been modified or closed, and interstate traffic on both routes has been reduced to three lanes and moved toward the median to provide room for construction of new lanes, installation of drainage structures, retaining walls and bridges. Contract crews are working nightly so please stay alert for changing traffic conditions as construction vehicles enter and leave the roadway. To perform some of this work, rolling roadblocks may also be used in addition to lane closures to separate vehicles from construction activities. Beginning the night of December 13th and for the next two weeks contract crews plan to use rolling roadblocks that could result in traffic delays or stoppages of up to 30 minutes in duration to facilitate the setting of beams for the construction of new bridges over I-24 East and West at S. Moore Road and McBrien Road. Multiple uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. The left lane on North and South Terrace between Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be closed for installation of drainage structures and to begin retaining and noise wall construction. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures may also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace to work on clearing vegetation, street lighting, setting portable concrete barrier walls and various other construction items. All work is weather permitting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I-24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. The closures and detour will be in place for approximately 8 months. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road closed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (SUCK CREEK RD.) Permitted Work both directions from LM 1.5 to LM 1.7: A utility contractor will be flagging this section of Suck Creek Road for a tree removal on 12/13/23 from 9 AM to 3 PM. [TDOTMaintWallace]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 (MAHAN GAP RD.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 17 to LM 18: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-312 (Mahan Gap Road) between Ooltewah Georgetown Road and Owl Hollow Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/07/23 through 03/07/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-497]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-320 (E. BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1: Intermittent lane closures for a flagging operation for utility work along SR-320 (E. Brainerd Road) between Vance Road/Premier Drive and Benham Drive. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 12/11/23 from 10 am - 12 pm, with a rain date of 12/12/23. [2023-700]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (CHEROKEE BLVD.) Permitted Work southbound from LM 10.0 to LM 10.2: Contractors will close the right southbound lane of Cherokee Blvd. to perform repair work on an adjacent building. This closure will be in place from 12/04/23 until 12/15/23. River Street will also be closed to traffic during this work.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD.) Utility Work westbound from LM 16.37 to LM 15.07: Shoulder and lane closure on SR-8 (Signal Mountain Blvd) between Shoal Creek Road and new Palisades Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present 12/07/23 from 9 am - 2 pm, with a rain date of 12/11/23. [2023-657]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from Morrison Springs Road (LM 6.1) to SR-153 (LM 11.6): From 9AM-3:30 PM starting on Monday, there will be lane closures on US27(SR29) in both Northbound and Southbound directions as the contractor starts work on this project. The motoring public should expect possible delays during this time. Also, nightly from 7 PM-6 AM, the contractor will be having lane closures on US27 along with temporary closing of ramps as the contractor starts diamond grinding the concrete ramps.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNX238]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 12/07/23, 12/08/23, 12/11/23, 12/12/23, and 12/13/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment, possible guardrail installation, and curb and gutter operations.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga/CNT336]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga/CNX069]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work both directions from LM 15 to LM 9: Intermittent lane closures on SR-58 between Burkett Chapel Road and Blank Road/Sneed Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/24/23 through 12/14/23 from 8 am - 5 pm. [2022-366]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 at SR-68 (LM 26.9) construction of a roundabout, and safety improvements on SR-58 near Nebo Road (LM 29.2): During this period, the contractor will be performing grading operations for construction of a new roundabout. Intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-58 and SR-68 from 8 AM to 6 PM as work is performed. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX073]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 repair of the bridge over the Hiwassee River (LM 4.8): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on bridge repairs to the SR-68 bridge over the Hiwassee River. A temporary traffic signal system has been installed to reduce traffic to a single lane on the bridge over the Hiwassee River. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX040]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[Lumin8 Transportation Technologies, LLC/Chattanooga/CNX270]

REGION 2 The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various Interstate Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures on I-75, I-24, and I-40 in order to perform cable rail installation. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[R.D. Construction, LLC/Harris/CNW374]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNX096]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[Tennessee Guardrail, Inc./Harris/cnw283]

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNW334]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNX110: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNX186: For this upcoming weekend closure traffic will be down to 1 lane that will be about 11ft wide.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road closed.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

