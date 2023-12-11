NeuShield Named Gold Winner of 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award

Company Honored for Innovative Technology that Enables Instant Recovery from Ransomware

FREMONT, Calif, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield , developers of the world’s first mirror shielding technology, today announced its NeuShield Data Sentinel product has won the 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award from American Security Today.

American Security, Today’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards, is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and now in its Eighth Year, continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness – Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to Keep our Nation Secure.

The ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety vertical markets.

“As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions being implemented to meet those threats, has led to tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security,” said Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security. “Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting IT/cyber security networks and they are calling on innovative companies like NeuShield to help them do so.”

“‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry,” according to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today. “NeuShield was selected for its ability to provide another layer of protection beyond what other ransomware solutions offer. NeuShield differs from competitive solutions because it proactively defends an organizations data in the event of data loss from ransomware, or other catastrophic events, utilizing NeuShield’s Mirror Shielding to protect files, and ensure instant data recovery.”

“We are honored to be recognized for our innovative achievements in American Security Today’s 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO at NeuShield. “Ransomware requires a unique set of tools to combat it, and NeuShield is exactly what the industry needs to complete their security stack and can undo the effects of ransomware in minutes.”

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the ‘New Face in Homeland Security™’, is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today’s growing security challenges to ‘Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™. To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com.

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company’s patent-pending NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Business and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on Twitter @NeuShield .

