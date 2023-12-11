Boil advisory lifted for southwest side of Waukee

WAUKEE - The boil advisory issued on Dec. 7 for the southwest side of Waukee has been lifted.

The advisory was issued due to a water main break near the intersection of 6th Street and Crosscreek Road, resulting in pressure loss. Repairs to the main have been completed, and the affected area has been disinfected and flushed. Water samples have tested negative for bacteria.

The incident affected 1500 connections in the area, including the neighborhoods west of Ute Avenue between Westown Parkway and Interstate Parkway and the east side of Ute Avenue between Westown Parkway and Interstate 80.