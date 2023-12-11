Request for Proposal Released for New Mental Health Group Homes in Regina and Prince Albert

CANADA, December 11 - Released on December 11, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to find prospective proponents to develop and operate two new group homes in Saskatchewan for children and youth ages 12-18 experiencing challenges with mental health and/or addictions.

"Connecting children and youth to timely, accessible mental health services is such an important step in addressing mental health and addictions challenges," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "We are seeing more children and youth who may require specialized resources to meet their individual needs, beyond what their families or an extended family or foster home placement can give. These new group home spaces will provide these children and youth with safety, security and quality care."

A key element will be the ability to provide children and youth a safe home-like environment with access to immediate services based on their individual needs. The program will allow youth to stay in a safe, stable space while having access to 24-hour mental health and addictions supports.

“We are excited to take another significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to supporting children and youth facing mental health and addictions challenges,” Saskatchewan Health Authority Vice President of Integrated Northern Health Andrew McLetchie said. “With the issuance of the RFP, we are getting closer to being better equipped to offer additional vital mental health and addictions services in Regina and Prince Albert, providing a safe space for young individuals and guiding them towards stability, resilience, and a brighter future.”

One new group home will be located in Regina and one in Prince Albert, each providing five spaces for children and youth with chronic mental health or addictions issues, for a total of 10 spaces.

The RFP outlines details relating to criteria, process, timelines and other relevant information and can be found at www.sasktenders.ca. The submission deadline is 2 p.m., January 12, 2024.

In the 2023-24 provincial budget, the ministries of Social Services and Health committed $1.2 million each to develop three mental health group homes to serve youth struggling with mental health issues. On Friday, December 8, the first of these mental health group homes officially opened in Saskatoon. The Garden of Hope is a partnership between the Government of Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Health Authority and EGADZ, providing youth-driven therapeutic housing to youth ages 12-18.

