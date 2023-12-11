Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Chairman of Parliament of Georgia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili.

President Ilham Aliyev lauded the successful development of the bilateral friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in all areas.

The head of state noted the role of his regular meetings with the Georgian Prime Minister, including his meeting with Irakli Garibashvili during the SPECA Summit held in Baku, where the latter was invited by the President of Azerbaijan as a guest of honor, in strengthening bilateral ties.

Touching upon the importance of joint projects carried out by the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev described it as a significant factor in the broader region – the Eurasian space, expressing confidence that the joint initiatives would persist in their successful implementation. The head of state commended the contribution of interparliamentary cooperation to the development of bonds, adding that it created a necessary legal foundation for further strengthening cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Shalva Papuashvili’s visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to the successful development of bilateral relations.

The Chairman of the Georgian Parliament, expressing gratitude for kind words, fondly recalled his visit to Azerbaijan this May, where he participated in the special session dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Shalva Papuashvili acknowledged the astute leadership of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev during a challenging period, emphasizing the pivotal role played by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and former President of Georgia Eduard Shevardnadze in laying the groundwork for bilateral relations.

The Minister highlighted the importance of projects implemented by the two countries, underlining that these projects contribute to welfare of the peoples and regional peace. He noted the flourishing development of bilateral friendly relations, underscoring the role of reciprocal visits at various levels in this endeavor.

The meeting involved an exchange of ideas on the prospects of cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation, and culture.