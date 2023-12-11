Submit Release
Japanese Investors: Investment Losses in Credit Suisse AG AT1 Bonds? Contact KlaymanToskes

Japanese Investors Face ¥140 Billion ($1 Billion) Loss in Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally known investment loss attorneys at U.S. law firm KlaymanToskes encourages Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 (“AT1”) bondholders in Japan who suffered investment losses at the hands of their brokerage/investment advisory firm to contact the firm immediately by filling out a short contact form, or by email at lawrence@klaymantoskes.com.

KlaymanToskes previously reported that Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 (“AT1”) bondholders in Japan are facing a ¥140 Billion ($1 Billion) Loss. The AT1 bonds, which have lost all value, were wiped out when the Swiss government facilitated an emergency acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS Group AG.

At least ¥140 Billion ($1 Billion) of Credit Suisse’s AT1 Bonds were sold in Japan according to an announcement by Japan’s Financial Services Minister, Shunichi Suzuki, at a press conference on Friday April 21st, 2023. In addition, new information disclosed during the investigation has raised questions over whether the risks associated with the bonds were properly represented to investors.

It has recently been disclosed that customers of SBI Holdings Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., and Monex Group Inc., some of the largest banking institutions in Japan, may have suffered investment losses due to Credit Suisse Group AG’s AT1 Bonds. In addition, customers of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. reportedly lost over $700 million and may have purchased bonds through the bank’s Morgan Stanley venture, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MorganStanley (MUFGMS).

If you suffered investment losses due to Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds, contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. on the web at KlaymanToskes.com or by email at lawrence@klaymantoskes.com for a free consultation to discuss recovery options.

About KlaymanToskes

KlaymanToskes is a leading United States securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lawrence@klaymantoskes.com

