Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Proposed Sale of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) to Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN)

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating the proposed sale of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) to Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN). Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Six Flags will receive 0.5800 shares of common stock in the new combined company for each share of Six Flags that they own. This investigation seeks to determine whether Six Flag shareholders are receiving adequate consideration and process.

If you are a Six Flags shareholder, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email:  investigations@lowey.com 

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg


