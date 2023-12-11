Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,497 in the last 365 days.

Governor to provide update on Public Health Order on gun violence 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will provide an update on actions taken by the state and community partners in response to the governor’s declaration of gun violence as a public health emergency in September. The governor will be joined by Senior Public Safety Advisor Ben Baker and Department of Health Secretary Pat Allen.

WHAT: Gun violence public health order update
WHERE: Santa Fe
TIME: 10 a.m. MST Monday, December 11
LIVESTREAM: Governor Lujan Grisham’s Facebook page

Media interested in attending the update should RSVP to Maddy Hayden by 8 a.m. Monday for location information.

You just read:

Governor to provide update on Public Health Order on gun violence 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more