Governor to provide update on Public Health Order on gun violence 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will provide an update on actions taken by the state and community partners in response to the governor’s declaration of gun violence as a public health emergency in September. The governor will be joined by Senior Public Safety Advisor Ben Baker and Department of Health Secretary Pat Allen.

WHAT: Gun violence public health order update

WHERE: Santa Fe

TIME: 10 a.m. MST Monday, December 11

LIVESTREAM: Governor Lujan Grisham’s Facebook page

Media interested in attending the update should RSVP to Maddy Hayden by 8 a.m. Monday for location information.