Ocean alkalinity enhancement (OAE) is a proposed marine carbon dioxide removal (mCDR) approach that has the potential for large-scale uptake of significant amounts of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Removing anthropogenic legacy CO 2 will be required to stabilise global surface temperatures below the 1.5–2 ∘C Paris Agreement target of 2015. In this chapter we describe the impacts of various OAE feedstocks on seawater carbonate chemistry, as well as pitfalls that need to be avoided during sampling, storage, and measurement of the four main carbonate chemistry parameters, i.e. dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC), total alkalinity (TA), pH, and CO 2 fugacity (fCO 2 ). Finally, we also discuss considerations in regard to calculating carbonate chemistry speciation from two measured parameters. Key findings are that (1) theoretical CO 2 uptake potential (global mean of 0.84 mol of CO 2 per mole of TA added) based on carbonate chemistry calculations is probably secondary in determining the oceanic region in which OAE would be best; (2) carbonate chemistry sampling is recommended to involve gentle pressure filtration to remove calcium carbonate (CaCO 3 ) that might have been precipitated upon TA increase as it would otherwise interfere with a number of analyses; (3) samples for DIC and TA can be stabilised to avoid the risk of secondary CaCO 3 precipitation during sample storage; and (4) some OAE feedstocks require additional adjustments to carbonate chemistry speciation calculations using available programs and routines, for instance if seawater magnesium or calcium concentrations are modified.

Schulz K. G., Bach L. T. & Dickson A. G., 2023. Seawater carbonate chemistry considerations for ocean alkalinity enhancement research: theory, measurements, and calculations. In Oschlies A., Stevenson A., Bach L. T., Fennel K., Rickaby R. E. M., Satterfield T., Webb R. & Gattuso J.-P. (Eds.), Guide to Best Practices in Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement Research, Copernicus Publications, State of the Planet 2-oae2023: 2. doi: 10.5194/sp-2-oae2023-2-2023. Article.

