Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox”) (NASDAQ: LVOX) by NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE)

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating the proposed acquisition of LiveVox (NASDAQ: LVOX) by NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of LiveVox would be paid $3.74 per share in cash.



This investigation seeks to determine whether LiveVox shareholders are receiving adequate consideration, whether any LiveVox directors and/or officers violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination, and whether all material information about the proposed transaction has been properly disclosed to LiveVox shareholders.

If you are a LiveVox shareholder, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

