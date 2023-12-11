Press Release

Nokia unveils plans for new state-of-the-art research and development facility for Nokia Bell Labs in New Brunswick, New Jersey technology hub

Nokia Bell Labs is reaffirming its commitment to New Jersey, upholding its 80-year heritage of cutting-edge research and innovation in the state.

Move will establish New Brunswick as Nokia’s new R&D hub on the East Coast and affirms Nokia’s commitment to this fast-growing innovation zone in the US.

11 December 2023

New Brunswick, New Jersey – Nokia today announced plans to relocate its campus in Murray Hill, NJ by 2028 to a new state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) facility in the burgeoning innovation and technology hub in New Brunswick, NJ. The new leading-edge R&D facility will propel Nokia Bell Labs to adapt and evolve to remain at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and continue contributing to a legacy of innovation in New Jersey.

As the industrial research arm of Nokia, Nokia Bell Labs has always moved ahead of the times to deliver some of the world’s most important technological breakthroughs. From the creation of the world’s first transistor and solar cell to the birth of cellular and satellite communications, Unix, and today’s AI, 6G and industrial automation research, Nokia Bell Labs' Murray Hill campus has been the home to this cutting-edge innovation.

Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia, said: “Our Murray Hill campus has been home to iconic Nokia Bell Labs innovation for over 80 years. As we look toward the future of Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs in the region, we will take with us all that makes us exceptional – our vision, brainpower, culture of disruptive innovation, and technical prowess – and marry that legacy with a modern research and development facility that is built to our needs. Ultimately, we want a facility that feels right for the next 100 years of Nokia Bell Labs.”

Collaboration and cooperation are central to the Nokia Bell Labs research model, and therefore increased proximity to an ecosystem of academic centers of excellence, established industry leaders, and exciting new startup ventures was a contributing factor to the site selection. This move will enable Nokia Bell Labs research teams to collaborate in a tightly knit, dynamic campus to develop disruptive technologies in areas including quantum, photonics, optical research, 6G, AI and industrial automation. With bespoke laboratory facilities designed to meet the specific needs and focus areas of award-winning Nokia Bell Labs researchers, Nokia is investing significantly in resources that will continue its legacy of technological breakthroughs for the next century.

The new facility, which will break ground in 2025, will be developed by SJP Properties with community support provided by New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO), the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and the City of New Brunswick. The new building will meet a minimum requirement of LEED Gold certification to contribute to Nokia’s target of Net Zero emissions by 2050 and deliver a 50% reduction by 2030. Furthermore, the new building will provide a more optimized space utilizing modern technology for increased efficiency.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said: “Since the outset of my Administration, I’ve been determined to ensure that the companies of tomorrow not only plant their flags in New Jersey, but that they expand in a state with our unparalleled combination of talent and location. By announcing its new state-of-the art facility in the Helix, Nokia builds upon its remarkable legacy in the Garden State, a legacy that will continue to produce cutting-edge technologies and contribute to our burgeoning innovation ecosystem. What’s more, Nokia’s presence in New Brunswick’s growing tech hub will generate good-paying jobs and further solidify the city’s standing as a regional leader in the innovation economy.”

Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator, said: “Bell Labs has had a storied role in the growth of America’s tech industry. We’re excited to see companies like Nokia continuing to invest in America and support the next generation of technology innovation.”

New Brunswick Mayor Jim Cahill said: “Nokia’s legacy of innovation and devotion to the development of cutting-edge technologies ensures a lasting impact on the global telecommunications landscape. Nokia Bell Labs’ commitment to New Brunswick as the home for their new research and development facility speaks volumes about the potential and promise our city holds. It is a testament to the collaborative spirit, innovation, and forward-thinking attitude that defines our community. This venture will not only bring economic opportunities to our city, but will also create a hub of creativity and expertise that will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of New Brunswick.”

Ronald G. Rios, Middlesex County Commissioner Director, said: “Middlesex County has been on a journey to cultivate a sustainable economic ecosystem through strategic public and private partnerships. We’re excited to welcome Nokia as the newest tenant of the HELIX, joining a roster of distinguished organizations who prioritize education and value a robust talent pipeline that uniquely exists in our County.”

Tim Sullivan, NJEDA Chief Executive Officer, said: “In the world of innovation, there may be no name more iconic than Bell Labs, and Nokia’s decision to build the next chapter of the Bell Labs story in the heart of New Jersey’s innovation ecosystem is extraordinarily good news. When Governor Murphy took office, he set to work from Day One on recapturing New Jersey’s leadership position in innovation, and today’s news is proof positive that the Governor’s strategy is working.”

Nokia today also announced a new venture studio based in New Jersey for unleashing the commercial potential of Nokia Bell Labs’ innovations outside of the strategic areas Nokia is focused on today. Nokia has solidified long-term partnerships with Celesta Capital and America’s Frontier Fund to collaborate on building and investing in Nokia Bell Labs innovations that support the next generation of critical technology for the US.

Nokia will be sharing details on this new facility on Monday, December 11 at 2pm at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center – Elizabeth Ross Johnson Theater and will be joined by federal, state and local government officials. Doors open at 1pm and arrival by 1:30pm is encouraged to allow time for registration.

