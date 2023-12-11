Greystone Provides $22 Million in Total Financing for Multifamily Properties in Florida

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a total of $21,808,000 in loans to refinance three multifamily properties in Tampa, Florida. The financing was originated by Anthony Cristi, Managing Director at Greystone.



The properties include the 33-unit Palms at Humphrey, the 36-unit Oaks at University, and the 95-unit Uptown Gardens community. The Greystone loans, featuring a private-label offering, with competitive, shorter loan terms and flexible pre-payment options, carry 5-year terms with fixed rates and 30-year amortizations, and include interest-only payments for periods ranging from one to five years.

“It’s gratifying to be able to offer a solution that fits the client’s needs to refinance this collection of multifamily properties,” said Mr. Cristi. “We’re always seeking ways to develop new financing options for our clients as the market evolves, and are pleased to offer a private-label solution when banks or other debt options may not fit the bill.”

