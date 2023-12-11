CUEN – Unleashes the Power of Shareholder Influence – Unveils Proxy Vote Link and Ignites a Call to Action

Cuentas, Inc.'s announced shareholders are now able to cast their proxy votes in advance of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for December 20, 2023, at 10 am (EDT). Launches electronic voting site and printed material distribution.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) (“CUEN” or “the Company”), the foremost developer of fully integrated cybersecurity, telecommunications, and financial applications for the unbanked and underbanked Hispanic market, announced the has filed a Definitive Proxy Statement for shareholders to elect directors and ratify the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. The Proxy also facilitates the introduction of any other business to be brought before the annual meeting for consideration. Cuentas, Inc. is empowering its esteemed shareholders to wield their influence ahead of the highly anticipated annual shareholder meeting slated for December 20, 2023, at 10 am (EDT).

All information related to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and its proxy vote is available on the Company website (www.cuentas.com/vote). The company will respond to all information inquiries emailed to its Voter Support email, vote@cuentas.com. Shareholders can request their voting information and instructions on how to perform their vote through the company's online voting site.

“I am so pleased with CUEN’s performance in 2023,” said CEO Arik Maimon. “We achieved our operations targets, and the company is expanding in real estate, cybersecurity, and is expanding its telecommunications and fintech offerings through retail distribution agreements. We further believe the company’s recent share price reflects the market’s overall performance and not solely CUEN. We remain optimistic that the company’s 2023 execution is far from being realized in the company’s share price.”

Mr. Maimon added, “Cuentas has seamlessly launched an innovative electronic voting platform while also rolling out a strategic distribution of printed materials. This marks a pivotal moment for shareholder activism – a call to shape the future together! We recognize that the more than 2700 CUEN shareholders are a tremendous resource, and we encourage all of my fellow owners to execute their vote before the annual meeting through our online voting site or by sending the printed proxy cards you may receive by mail.”

In advance of the upcoming annual shareholder meeting, the company recently published a Shareholder Letter from the CEO discussing CUEN’s 2024 business forecast, plans to further increase profitability after posting its financial results in Q3 2022, and the latest progress on its pending acquisition.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) is creating an alternative financial ecosystem for the growing global population who do not have access to traditional financial alternatives. The Company’s proprietary technologies help to integrate FinTech (Financial Technology), e-finance and e-commerce services into solutions that deliver next generation digital financial services to the unbanked, under-banked and underserved populations nationally in the USA. The Cuentas Platform integrates Cuentas Mobile, the Company’s Telecommunications solution, with its core financial services offerings to help entire communities enter the modern financial marketplace. Cuentas has launched its General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card, which includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. In Q1 of 2023 Cuentas launched Cuentas Casa, an alternative housing development initiative that secured a 10-year supply agreement for a patented, sustainable building system that will provide the bridge between its technology solutions and the affordable housing market. Cuentas has made investments to date in affordable housing projects for over 450 apartments. LINK: https://cuentas.com AND https://cuentasmobile.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, Nasdaq and shareholder approval of the proposed transaction, our ability to manage our research and development programs that are based on novel technologies, our ability to successfully integrate WHEN operations and product offerings, the sufficiency of working capital to realize our business plans and our ability to raise additional capital, market acceptance, the going concern qualification in our financial statements, our ability to retain key employees, our competitors developing better or cheaper alternatives to our products, risks relating to legal proceedings against us and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

