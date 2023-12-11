Dorrin Rosenfeld of State of the Art Chiropractic to be Featured on Close Up Radio

VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you experience back and neck pain from a herniated disc or have been in a car accident generally you visit a chiropractor for treatment. But are you aware you do not actually need to be in any type of pain or discomfort to benefit from seeing one? In fact, one of the best reasons is for preventative care or monthly back adjustments so you can maintain optimal body function. Chiropractors focus on managing chronic dysfunction, particularly in the neck, back, and joints. Through regular visits we can all dramatically improve our quality of life and avoid unnecessary suffering down the road.

One exceptional chiropractor is Dorrin Rosenfeld, who along with her husband, is co-owner and founder of State of the Art Chiropractic located in Vallejo, California. Chiropractic is natural non-invasive approach with no drugs or surgery involved, and with each routine visit Dorrin makes certain we will continue getting better and better.

As an upper cervical chiropractor, Dorrin addresses our pressing health issues by focusing on the connection between the brain and the rest of our bodies. She locates the underlying cause of problems then performs specific adjustments to restore proper alignment to our nervous system. This adjustment addresses the underlying cause of any prevailing issues to prevent additional damage. Her approach goes beyond alleviating symptoms; It is always done on a case- by- case basis to ensure proper treatment. This is whether you’re dealing with inflammation inside the body caused by joint, muscular, or nerve dysfunction; or from an accident producing misalignment, Dorrin centers on our overall well-being and long-term health.

With regular chiropractic visits, Dorrin points out, we can actually prevent joint dysfunction mitigating the risk of future injuries. Not only that, Dorrin works on improving our posture which over time can reduce spinal strain and enhance overall musculoskeletal health. With good posture, we sleep better, have fewer aches, and even improve organ function. Who wouldn’t want that?

Unlike conventional medicine, that attempts to treat disease once it happens, Dorrin’s emphasis is on preventative care. She wholeheartedly encourages us to come in and see her regularly. This is regardless of headaches, backaches, or other issues. Only coming in when pain is severe, according to Dorrin, “is not health care that’s sick care.” In other words, instead of visiting your health care practitioner when you are not feeling well, it’s ideal to go for regular check -ups to avoid getting sick in the first place.

Dorrin had not always intended to pursue a career in the medical field. Her decision to become a chiropractor resulted from her own harrowing life and death experience in 1985. After graduating from college, Dorrin joined the United Sates Peace corps. She decided to live in Belize where she began working as a high school chemistry teacher. While taking a stroll down the street she was hit by a tortilla truck driver that bashed into her so severely she was rushed to the emergency room with life-threatening head injuries.

Dorrin had to be hospitalized for a year and a half in Boston where she had to learn to walk and talk again. It was a miracle she pulled through! After finally being released from the hospital, she returned to Belize and decided to see a chiropractor and to her amazement she began to completely recover, no more paralysis, discomfort, numbness, or pain, she finally got the relief she was looking for. Her chiropractor had helped her so much she decided that it was her purpose and calling to become chiropractor herself.

Today, with over thirty years of helping people maximize wellness, Dorrin alongside her husband, has helped hundreds of individuals feel as good as new. Dorrin has a message to other chiropractors and that is to spend extra time learning upper cervical techniques because its crucially important to create an unobstructed pathway from the brain to the spinal cord in order for the patient to receive the full benefits of treatment. But what about tragic cases where people have suffered serious injuries and fatalities when they had their neck manipulated by a chiropractor? According to Dorrin, there is nearly no way a competent chiropractor can permanently harm a person by giving an adjustment. In the rare cases, we occasionally hear about, the person may have had some unknown medical condition and it was not due to the chiropractic care; or the one delivering the adjustment was not a chiropractor. She also tells us that as long as the chiropractor is qualified to perform manipulation, there is absolutely no risk of injury.

When you maintain regular visits with Dorrin expect your body to be in excellent health, as your musculoskeletal structure will be in proper alignment. It is the most optimal and natural way to finally live your best life pain-free.

